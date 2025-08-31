Best Wishes to WWE legend Mickie James

WWE legend Mickie James is a role model and an inspiration for many young female wrestlers. Today is a very special occasion for the Psychotic Diva.Mickie James' contribution to women's wrestling is undeniable. She broke down barriers for the female wrestlers in her heyday. She joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2005 and quickly became a staple of her division.Her iconic rivalry with her frenemy, Trish Stratus, which culminated in a match at WrestleMania 22, was what put her on the map. She boasted an impressive resume throughout her career, becoming one of the few stars to win every single title in WWE and TNA.Outside of wrestling, she also had a successful music career. She proved her versatility everywhere she goes, even today.Best wishes go out to Mickie James as she turns 46 today (August 31, 2025). Fans worldwide are celebrating her birthday by flooding social media with heartfelt tributes.We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish a happy 46th birthday to one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time.Mickie James reflects on her recent WWE roleMickie James was part of WWE LFG, serving as the only female coach in season one. She was later pulled from the show and was replaced by Michelle McCool in the second season, a decision that caused a massive stir on social media.Speaking with Denise Salcedo on her YouTube channel, the Psychotic Diva revealed that she initially doubted herself since she was the only non-Hall of Famer among other coaches.&quot;There was a lot of like just like testing myself, even feeling like, was I worthy to be here coaching with these guys? You know, I don’t have a school. I’ve done a few seminars, you know, the masterclass. I’ve done that, you know. They were all Hall of Famers. I was the only one that wasn’t a Hall of Famer, and I was the first female coach.&quot;With her in-ring days behind her, fans have been wondering when James will take her rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.