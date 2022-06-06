Best and Worst of Hell in a Cell 2022: Record-breaking superstar no longer in the title picture, Big mistake made with The Judgment Day?

Hell in a Cell 2022 is officially in the books. Admittedly, it wasn't the strongest premium live special/pay-per-view, and it didn't help that no world title match was involved.

However, by the time the night was over, we may have potentially found out who the next challenger for Roman Reigns will be. A shoutout to the Theory vs Mustafa Ali match, which delivered but has been overlooked a bit in the bigger picture of things. Also a shoutout to Madcap Moss, who is on the rise following his incredible win over Happy Corbin.

That's perhaps because there were more important matches, and these were the ups and downs of a solid Hell in a Cell show:

#5. Best: The RAW Women's Title match at Hell in a Cell

Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell just as expected. It was an incredible match that was on the main event level to open the show. This match could have even closed out the show, although we understand why WWE would want the actual Hell in a Cell match to be the main event.

It was an incredible showcase for all three women. Asuka proved why she is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and Big Time Becky Lynch also delivered an incredible performance. Bianca Belair threw Lynch out of the ring to pin Asuka, giving her a taste of her own medicine.

Overall, there was a great bit of storytelling from all three women, with Asuka's pinfall meaning that the record-breaking superstar is now out of the RAW Women's title picture.

#4. Worst: A somewhat predictable Judgment Day match

Judgment Day winning at Hell in a Cell was also an outcome that wasn't particularly in question. It would have been surprising to see them lose this early as a faction, as WWE was criticized for having Rhea Ripley lose to Liv Morgan on RAW last week.

Either way, the match was chaotic and AJ Styles was busted up from the spot with gushing blood. It wasn't a pleasant sight to see. Ultimately, Finn Balor took the pinfall, but no recruits and a predictable outcome meant that WWE made a big mistake with how they handled Judgment Day at Hell in a Cell.

#3. Best: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Chicago, y’all were on !!



What’s next? Think I made that pretty clear tonight.



#HIAC @WWE Don’t matter the odds, you can’t stop the All Mighty!Chicago, y’all were on!!What’s next?Think I made that pretty clear tonight. Don’t matter the odds, you can’t stop the All Mighty! Chicago, y’all were on 🔥!! What’s next? 👀 Think I made that pretty clear tonight. #HIAC @WWE https://t.co/VHzWucqH3n

The reaction that Bobby Lashley got from Chicago at Hell in a Cell was incredible. From his entrance to the finish, Bobby Lashley was cheered by the crowd as he overcame the numbers game to defeat MVP and Omos in a handicap match.

It was great to see Lashley receive the reaction he deserves, and to see him essentially declare his intention to win back the WWE World Title, now known as the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Lashley is a readymade top babyface, which makes it easy for WWE to put him in the top spot.

#2. Worst: The Kevin Owens-Ezekiel filler match

If Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and the women's triple threat title match were contenders for "Bout of the Night", then Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel could be nominated for "Stinker of the Night."

We don't want to be too harsh since Owens and Ezekiel slotted into the filler match spot so the crowd could cool down. It was also the least-important story on the card. The finish was underwhelming and it felt like a regular match on RAW.

#1. Best: Cody Rhodes' mesmerizing performance at Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes defied the odds in every way possible to defeat Seth Rollins. News of his injury put Hell in a Cell's main event in jeopardy, but Rhodes fought through the pain.

He even showed off his bruises before the match began and fought through all kinds of pain that Seth Rollins inflicted upon him. Despite the injury, Rhodes managed to deliver an incredible third match of the series to get a clean sweep against his rival.

We're not sure what that means for the immediate future. But we can only salute The American Nightmare for putting on such an incredible performance through the pain just for our entertainment.

