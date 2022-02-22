Best and Worst of RAW 1500: Big break-up to possibly happen in two weeks, Former world champion set to lose another big title match?

It was RAW 1500 tonight, although WWE made little mention of it throughout the show. It was a bit surprising because the company often likes to go all guns blazing for special number shows, whether it was the 1000th episode of the red brand, the 25th anniversary of the show, or anything else.

To add to that, it was post-Elimination Chamber, which meant that more could have happened. With that said, the road to WrestleMania continued, and teases and official matches have been made.

It looks to be an exciting WrestleMania season, and here were the best and worst aspects of RAW this week:

#3. Best: Seth-KO and the RAW Tag Team title picture shake-up

2022 has only seen two teams involved in the RAW Tag Team title picture - RK-Bro and The Alpha Academy. While Randy Orton and Riddle defeated The Street Profits at Day 1, it meant that the former champions had to go to the back of the line.

Unfortunately for Riddle and Orton, their reign would end shortly thereafter to The Alpha Academy. A trilogy of challenges led to RK-Bro earning their tag team title shot again. However, this week, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens were looking to enter the tag team title picture themselves, officially dubbing their team as "Seth-KO".

The main event saw Seth-KO take on RK-Bro and it was an enjoyable, star-studded match. The rumors surrounding Kevin Owens has been about his WrestleMania plans, which is reportedly set to be a match against his idol and the legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In the main event, Rollins and Owens successfully defeated RK-Bro to add themselves to the RAW Tag Team title match. In two weeks from now, The Alpha Academy will have to defend the titles against two other teams and not just their old foes.

Chad Gable wasn't happy, but The Alpha Academy had a successful night of their own. They defeated The Street Profits after Montez Ford failed to lift Otis and Gable held Ford's leg to prevent him from kicking out.

It's unfortunate for The Street Profits, but it simply isn't their turn right now. They will likely regain the titles at some point this year or in 2023.

However, what could be the fallout of the tag team title match in two weeks? For one, there's a large possibility that Randy Orton turns on Riddle to make the much-dreaded break-up happen. It would be abrupt, but it would also be timely enough to set up a WrestleMania 38 clash between both men.

If they regain the titles, then expect them to continue their run together until WrestleMania 39 atleast.

