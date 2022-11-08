Welcome to this edition of Best and Worst of RAW after Crown Jewel. While it felt less like a post-Premium Live Event episode, we admit that WWE did an excellent job in building up to Survivor Series WarGames.

The fact that it's no longer an interbrand warfare event itself is a big plus, as the idea has become quite outdated. As for the overall episode, it was a mixed bag. The first hour was solid, the second was good, and the ending was highly questionable, but we'll get to that soon.

So what were the ups and downs of RAW this week?

#3. Best: Mia Yim's return and alliance with The O.C.

Mia Yim was the solution to the 'Rhea Ripley problem.' The O.C. was long overdue to get a female member to combat The Eradicator, and it was the returning Mia Yim, who WWE once released.

This should lead to an interesting WarGames situation, assuming Judgment Day vs. The O.C. will be inside the cage. With that said, it's a five-on-five match, and there may not necessarily be more members involved.

#2. Worst: Triple H makes the worst decision since taking over

Triple H has made several great decisions since becoming the head of WWE creative by the end of July. However, the end of RAW this week was by far his worst in over three months.

To have Austin Theory cash in his briefcase for the United States Championship only to lose seemed like an act of burial. While it may not be the end for Theory, it is likely the worst Money in the Bank cash-in of all time.

#2. Best: The end of the 24/7 Title?

It appears Triple H is done with the 24/7 Title. This week on RAW, Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the championship, after which she casually disposed of it in the dustbin.

This seemed to mark the end of the lineage with its 3.5-year run. R-Truth was the man who made the title with 54 reigns. Now that he is injured for an undisclosed period, there is no better time to end the run of the 24/7 Championship on RAW.

#1. Worst: No payoff to The Miz-Dexter Lumis story?

Johnny Gargano exposed The Miz this week on RAW, who admitted that he staged Dexter Lumis' attacks to get attention. However, the assault became real after The A-Lister stopped paying Lumis.

This week, The Miz defeated Gargano in their match. However, Dexter came out to hit the former WWE Champion with a steel chair, and it appears a payoff is coming. However, the endgame of the story seems to be somewhat underwhelming.

#1. The incredible opening 45 minutes of RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg rightfully praised The Usos for their incredible 41-minute performance to open RAW this week. They defeated The New Day and Matt Riddle in a solid match ahead of their final title defense before potentially breaking the tag team title reign record set by New Day.

It will be interesting to see how this story plays out and how it might relate to the Bloodline's WarGames match.

