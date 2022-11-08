Triple H seemingly scraps a championship after 3.5 years on WWE RAW

The 24/7 Championship hasn't been defended on RAW since the beginning of the Triple H era. Following RAW this week, it seems as though the 24/7 title has been officially scrapped.

Despite not appearing on TV, the title was utilized in many live events. A report from the Wrestling Observer stated that it was used for comedic relief in untelevised moments.

On the latest episode of RAW, Nikki Cross was booked to face Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship. The latter has held the title for a while, if you don't count it changing hands in live events. However, Cross, seemingly aligned with Damage CTRL, took out her opponent to become the 24/7 Champion.

In the backstage segment following the match, Cross trashed the title, which could also symbolically mark its end after over three-and-a-half years. R-Truth, who won it a whopping 54 times, essentially established the championship.

It certainly feels like this generation's hardcore title, but it has a far more comedic element. Dana Brooke, R-Truth, and Reggie are some stars who have benefited from getting stories with the title. However, Triple H may have just put an end to the lineage.

Would you like to see Triple H retire the 24/7 Title? Was the trash can disposal the end? Voice your thoughts in the comments below.

