Best and Worst of RAW before Extreme Rules: Popular star finally set to get a push after nearly 4 years, mistake made with WWE legend before major match

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of WWE RAW. It was the go-home episode of the show before Extreme Rules 2022. Overall, it was a solid episode from start to finish.

The storytelling feels enjoyable, and everything else seems a lot fresher. The backstage transitions and subtle hints make things seem new for casual fans and a lot more interesting for hardcore fans.

We found it hard to find the "worst" from the episode, and while it wasn't perfect, we got a couple of them. Regardless, here are the ups and downs from an epic Monday Night:

#3. Best: Mustafa Ali vs. Bobby Lashley on RAW

Mustafa Ali arrogantly confronted Bobby Lashley this week, leading to a great match between the two. While the former didn't win, it was an incredible piece of storytelling - primarily highlighting the toughness of Ali.

Ali earned the respect of Bobby Lashley and the WWE Universe - especially given that he is one of the few superstars who didn't tap out to The Hurt Lock.

Although Seth Rollins interrupted the moment of respect, it was a massive sign that Ali would finally get a singles push nearly four years after his main roster debut.

#2. Worst: Edge not having a face-to-face with The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day opened RAW this week, and the duo of Finn Balor & Damian Priest defeated AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio. While this new rendition of The Judgment Day is turning out more interesting than the previous one with Edge, we wish that WWE had gotten the Rated-R Superstar to appear this week.

It would have been much better to have a face-to-face between Balor and the WWE legend ahead of their "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules 2022.

#2. Best: The Miz and Dexter Lumis's story being told so well

We can't explain how much we love the Dexter Lumis-Miz storyline on RAW. It hasn't occupied much screen time, but it has been highly effective in being entertaining.

The moments of Lumis looming behind and making The Miz pass out have been highlights of RAW. We love that Johnny Gargano, who has a history with Dexter Lumis in NXT, also appeared to promptly see The Miz passed out, only to casually shrug it off before walking out for his match.

Overall, this has been nothing short of entertaining.

#1. Worst: Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano both losing

Candice LeRae faced Dakota Kai in her second match on RAW, and she was defeated - albeit with the assistance of Bayley at ringside. Johnny Gargano also lost to Otis, thanks to some help from Austin Theory.

It wasn't a good night for the Gargano family, and although it was a worst, we will admit that both superstars were protected. However, we will have to question the decision of making Candice LeRae lose in her second match.

#1. Best: The intensity of the Seth Rollins-Matt Riddle feud

The Seth Rollins-Matt Riddle segment was brilliant. They were "contractually obligated" to not lay a finger on each other, making their words sting. Rollins has indeed come into his own and rediscovered his vicious side - not through actions but words.

It was personal and heated, and Daniel Cormier being the referee, only added intrigue to the match. We wish he would have been announced sooner so his physical presence could have made a difference.

What did you think of the go-home episode of RAW to Extreme Rules 2022? Voice your thoughts in the comments below.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far