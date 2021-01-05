Best and worst of RAW Legends Night - Goldberg returns for the WWE Championship, End of popular faction?

WWE planned to start 2021 with a bang, with RAW Legends Night, a special edition of their flagship show where multiple stars from the past would show up and mix it up with the talents of tomorrow.

Unfortunately, despite the presence of the said icons on RAW Legends Night, something was missing, and sitting through three hours of WWE RAW was a cumbersome affair.

The show only picked up in the very last moments when Goldberg's music hit, because whether you like him or not, he was the only WWE legend from the ones that appeared on this week's show, that seemed to arrive with a sense of purpose.

So, with that said, here's the best and worst of RAW Legends Night, served hot and fresh.

#1 Best: The incredible RAW Legends Night main event match for the WWE Championship

Nice ...great match .....glad Drew won — Nywriter (@NyWriter4500) January 5, 2021

Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee went into RAW Legends Night with much hype and the fact that WWE legends galore were in attendance for their big match just made the occasion feel bigger than ever.

As one would expect from both of these men, it was a match that was solid, well-worked, told a compelling story, and was thrilling from the opening bell to the finish, with Drew McIntyre retaining his Championship. The arrival of Goldberg into the mix may not have pleased a lot of people, but the WWE Hall Of Famer equals big ratings.

As for Keith Lee, despite the uproar that happened when he was sent back to the WWE Performance Center not long ago, thankfully, he is still being treated as a top-tier star, at the same level as someone like Drew McIntyre. RAW Legends Night will obviously garner a lot more eyeballs and he had a star-making performance during the episode.