Best and Worst of RAW before Survivor Series: Triple H's true plans for young star finally revealed, WrestleMania rematch happens without any explanation? (November 21, 2022)

Welcome to the best and worst of RAW before Survivor Series WarGames. It was perhaps one of the weakest, if not the weakest, episodes of the Triple H era. As a result, this will be the first edition in a long time to feature more "worsts" than "bests."

With that said, there were still some high points as well, which should be considered when getting excited about Survivor Series. As far as a go-home show goes, it wasn't necessarily the best, but it wasn't the worst.

Here are the ups and downs of RAW this week:

#2. Best: Austin Theory as the star of the US Title feud

Although we wish that WWE had begun the build-up to the United States Championship Triple Threat match a few weeks ago, they have nailed it so far. For one, Mustafa Ali has been unceremoniously dumped out of the feud despite being teased as Rollins' US Title opponent throughout October.

Austin Theory has had a resurgence of late, and everything he has touched has turned to gold. He has been the undisputed star of this short-lived feud between him, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley.

We're looking forward to seeing what Triple H has planned for the 25-year-old. Rumors suggested that The Game has big plans for Theory - and we are now seeing that come to fruition on RAW.

#3. Worst: A random WrestleMania 38 rematch that nobody asked for

With little context, Drew McIntyre approached JBL and Baron Corbin while they were playing cards, and he set up a WrestleMania 38 rematch. While the WrestleMania match made sense (and provided an incredible moment of McIntyre kicking out of End of Days), this match didn't make sense.

It wasn't even a great match, to begin with. However, when Akira Tozawa came out and had an "intimate" moment with JBL was a highlight, so it wasn't all bad.

#2. Worst: Johnny enhancement?

Johnny Gargano was supposed to witness the match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis. The A-Lister had stated that he wasn't medically cleared after injuring himself doing a TikTok.

As stupid as that sounds, it only got worse when he sent Omos to squash Gargano. This was the worst moment for the latter since debuting on Monday Night RAW.

While we agree with the decision to have Omos win, it was just a bad look for the NXT Triple Crown Champion.

#1. Best: A solid main event on RAW

The main event saw a rematch between two former RAW Women's Champions, Asuka and Rhea Ripley. However, the stakes were high as the winner's team would get the advantage at WarGames.

Given how WWE is building up Rhea Ripley as the next big star of the women's division, it shouldn't be surprising that she defeated Asuka in a good WrestleMania rematch.

Team Damage CTRL now has the advantage at WarGames, while team Bianca Belair doesn't even have a fifth member. Speaking of which...

#1. Worst: No reveal after the main event

It was a bit unfortunate that we didn't get to find out who the fifth member of Team Belair was by the end of RAW. It was the perfect set-up, but we can only imagine it was done that way for a reason.

If Candice LeRae was the final member, she would likely have been announced by now. But having stars like LeRae or Chelsea Green would be shooting themselves in the foot as the wider main roster audience has no clue who they are.

It has to be Becky Lynch, but the lack of reveal made RAW end on a sour note.

