Best and Worst of RAW: Legend set for a long heel run, 19-Time Champion suffers potential injury ahead of title match

It was a great episode of RAW to end February 2022. There's only one month left on the road to WrestleMania, and Monday Night was action-packed. Perhaps the big talking point comes from the back-to-back heel turns.

Two more matches have been made official for WrestleMania 38, and the journey to the Grandest Stage of Them All is quickly coming to a close. From this Friday, we enter the final month on the road to WrestleMania.

The issue with the red brand is that it doesn't have a regular World Champion to represent the brand at present. However, that didn't stop WWE from putting out another great episode:

#3. Best: Edge's heel turn on RAW

Edge returned to RAW to seek a definitive answer for his WrestleMania challenge. He was finally met with a response, and AJ Styles came out to set up the dream match.

However, things didn't go to plan on RAW in the final segment. Rather than a handshake and pointing to the WrestleMania sign, Edge decided to take it a step further and assaulted AJ Styles. What started off as an attack ended with a low-blow and a series of brutal chair shots to cement a heel turn.

This was undoubtedly the best part of RAW this week, and Edge's heel turn and dream match against AJ Styles are welcome. It will be a classic at WrestleMania 38.

#2. Worst: The 24/7 Championship picture

The 24/7 Title is truly just a prop in what has become a romantic quadrilateral. While Dana Brooke and Reggie continue to tease a romance with their kisses on RAW, Tamina made a move on Akira Tozawa.

It's a cheesy storyline that has some entertainment value, but it adds nothing to the show. The 24/7 Championship may have run its course and it's simply not the same without R-Truth looming around.

#2. Best: Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

It should come as no surprise that Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens are the highlights of RAW and have been so this year. Their alliance is comedic gold, and this week, they had a hilarious segment with Alpha Academy before they proceeded to defeat the RAW Tag Team Champions in a non-title match.

They even proposed a Champions vs Champions maatch against The Usos should they win. Hopefully, that doesn't happen because one title unification is enough. Either way, Rollins and Owens are guaranteed to be one of the best parts of the WrestleMania card, whatever their role is. With rumors of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin wrestling dying down, it's likely that we'll see them in a tag team role.

#1. Worst: Randy Orton's potential injury and the botch on RAW

Randy Orton was out of luck this week on RAW. It was unfortunate what happened as he suffered a pinfall and potentially an injury as well. RK-Bro took on The Street Profits and suffered a defeat in what looked like a botched finish in two aspects. For one, Orton's leg didn't reach the rope and Angelo Dawkins tried adjusting it, making the finish look awkward.

However, Randy Orton seemingly suffered an injury after a botched frog splash from Montez Ford, and the referee and Riddle looked visibly concerned after the bell rang.

It was a rough spot overall and one of the low points of the show this week.

#1. Best: Damian Priest's heel turn

Damian Priest vs Finn Balor was perhaps the highlight of the show this week. After nearly 200 days with the title, Priest lost it to the Irishman, who is now only one Tag Team title win away from becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

Finn Balor won the US Title, but instead of congratulating him on a clean win, Damian Priest was bitter and blamed the fans for never having his back. He proceeded to assault Finn Balor, finally cementing his heel turn.

It has a good WrestleMania program potential, and hopefully, this is the direction that WWE goes in for the United States Championship at the grandest stage of them all.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Anirudh