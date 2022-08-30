Best and Worst of RAW before Clash at the Castle: Big push for former Tag Team Champion, No plans for 2-Time World Champion

Welcome to this week's edition of the best and worst of RAW before Clash at the Castle 2022. We're going to be honest by saying that this was by far the weakest episode of RAW this past month.

Although this list technically features more bests than worsts, it doesn't reflect the reality of the show. The fact that it was a go-home show and did next to nothing to make Clash at the Castle a better card sums up how uneventful the episode was for the most part.

There was a surprising ending, and there were good moments in between. However, the episode itself was a bit disappointing.

Either way, here are the best and worsts of the go-home RAW before Clash at the Castle 2022.

#3. Best: The intense Seth Rollins-Riddle segment

The more positive aspect of the show was that Riddle has officially become Matt Riddle again. Earlier before the show, there was "fan footage" taken from a phone camera of Riddle and Seth Rollins brawling outside the arena in the parking lot - giving it a real-life-like feel.

WWE is doing its best to blur the lines between fiction and reality, and the heated promo between the two was a sign of that. Using Becky Lynch's name and then Rollins proceeding to take a shot at Riddle's divorce (and his wife taking his kids with him) was a great way to build the intensity of the feud.

Either way, it's clear that the former RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle will be getting a big push.

#2. Worst: Nothing for Bobby Lashley at Clash at the Castle 2022

One of the most unfortunate things about the Clash at the Castle 2022 card is the fact that there is no Bobby Lashley match. The United States Champion has been putting on banger after banger every week and this week, he defeated The Miz in another solid match.

Given that he has arguably the best presence on the entire show these days, it is a big missed opportunity for him not to get a great reaction from Cardiff. We can only hope that he has a last-minute match added, but there are no stories for him in place.

This was, unfortunately, a big negative of the show.

#2. Best: The Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn story on RAW

WWE India @WWEIndia



#WWERaw “I’m genuinely sad to see that YOU have forgotten the fact that you are absolutely one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time!” - @FightOwensFight to @SamiZayn “I’m genuinely sad to see that YOU have forgotten the fact that you are absolutely one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time!” - @FightOwensFight to @SamiZayn #WWERaw https://t.co/nmZCjY7YBM

We are looking forward to seeing how the Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn story plays out. It has been brilliant so far, and the subtle moments of reluctance from Sami Zayn is a big indication of a future face turn.

Owens has already toned down his heel tendencies and while there hasn't been an official face turn moment, it could happen quietly without fans even realizing it. This week, Owens defeated Jey Uso as Sami Zayn refused to use the steel chair in hand to attack Owens. Instead, that resulted in Jey Uso getting a stunner and a pin in the process.

This was a great part of RAW this week.

#1. Worst: No importance given to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair teamed up with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to beat three local competitors. We are admittedly disappointed that Belair has taken such a back seat since SummerSlam 2022. She isn't going to defend her title at Clash at the Castle 2022 either.

They indirectly helped Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to become the new Women's Tag Team champions - a surprise that few saw coming. This might mean that Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky are winning on Sunday.

It wouldn't even be surprising if Bianca Belair takes a (rare) pinfall at the hands of Bayley.

#1. Best: The Dexter Lumis story

The Miz refused to talk about the kidnapping last week. He was shocked to learn that Lumis had been released from jail, but Adam Pearce explained that it was because The Miz refused to press charges, and as a result, there was nothing they could hold him on for.

The Miz saw Lumis again during his match against Lashley and it was a great moment. The story has been well done so far and we're excited to see how it will play out going forward.

Recommended video: Former WWE writer Vince Russo and Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone on The Legion Of RAW

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali