Best & Worst of SmackDown: Big debut set for next week, Mistake made with Roman Reigns' storyline revealed

It was the penultimate episode of SmackDown to WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, and a lot happened to build hype to the pay-per-view. The central storyline, of course, was around Roman Reigns, who had tension with Jey Uso and beef to settle with Rey Mysterio.

Other than that, we've seen a lot of development on this week's show, and there's little doubt as to which brand has done better in the build heading into Hell in a Cell 2021.

One more Hell in a Cell match was more or less made official, and it will either be the opening match or the main event. Here are the best and worst bits from SmackDown this week:

#3 Best: An entertaining Intercontinental title picture on SmackDown

Apollo Crews teamed up with Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens and Big E on SmackDown. It was a fun little match and Zayn ultimately ended up taking the pinfall and his team lost.

As Owens and Big E walked away from the ring celebrating, Crews put a halt to that. He demanded that they give him their attention and called Sami Zayn an idiot for having taken the fall. Instead, he proposed a match next week, and instead of The Great Liberator, it will be Commander Azeez making his (literally) huge in-ring debut on SmackDown.

A lot is going on about this storyline that is being done right. Firstly, you have a strong heel Champion in Apollo Crews, who has taken huge strides on SmackDown this year.

You have two rivals in Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn who are mixed into the picture (and not for the first time), while Big E seems to be in the background as well.

We assume that a Fatal Four-Way direction will continue from here and if so, we hope that it culminates at Hell in a Cell 2021. The feud is too entertaining not to warrant a multi-man title match.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John