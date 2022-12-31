It's the final edition of the best and worst of SmackDown of 2022. It was the final episode of the year, and what a show it was. It summed up the improvement that the blue brand has undergone in the second half of 2022, and things are looking up going into the new year.

It wasn't a perfect episode, but there were far more ups than downs. These were the best and worst parts of SmackDown this week:

#3. Best: The Gunther-Braun Strowman confrontation

Gunther has been one of the highlights of WWE TV in 2022, and not just on SmackDown. He has been in such good form that he is rumored to be Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 opponent (assuming that he isn't facing Bobby Lashley).

The Ring General is now set to face Braun Strowman on January 16. He successfully looked like a coward and a monster in the same segment.

A coward when his chop was stopped, and a monster when he sent Strowman through the barricade. It's most likely that he will defeat The Monster of All Monsters in 2023.

#2. Worst: Ronda Rousey was made to look stupid

Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a good women's title match and was confronted by Charlotte Flair - who returned after seven months. In a bizarre moment, Flair challenged The Baddest Woman on the Planet for the title, and the SmackDown Women's Champion accepted it.

She inevitably lost to Flair, who became a 14-time Champion in the process. It made Ronda Rousey look very stupid, even though Flair got the return reaction.

#2. Best: Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa - a banger on SmackDown

Sheamus ended an incredible 2022 with a banger against Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. Sikoa picked up the win, and after the match, Drew McIntyre saved the Celtic Warrior.

Michael Cole also teased that Sheamus is targeting the Intercontinental title - the one championship he has yet to win in WWE. The match was just fantastic and perfect for the final episode of 2022.

#1. Worst: A not-so-great main event

Don't get us wrong - the main event was star-studded and great for the live audience, minus the two mishaps that happened to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

However, the quality of the match itself was not that great. Perhaps it didn't matter too much as John Cena's presence alone made the crowd go crazy as he and Kevin Owens picked up the win to end the year.

#1. Best: New depths to Bray Wyatt's character

It was a huge twist this week. After LA Knight's Royal Rumble challenge to Bray Wyatt was accepted, Uncle Howdy came out. However, he didn't attack LA Knight - he took out Bray Wyatt instead.

Even LA Knight seemed as confused as we were, and this was WWE adding further depth to the storyline and the character. It feels far less predictable, and we loved it!

Thank you, and see you in the next edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW in 2023!

