Best and Worst of SmackDown (December 8, 2023): CM Punk reverts to old ways; Randy Orton sends The Bloodline another bold statement and more

The Tribute to the Troops edition of SmackDown continued to keep fans on the edge of their seats. From CM Punk going back to his old ways, to Randy Orton and LA Knight's uncomfortable tag team and much more.

Below is a list of the best and worst from the latest edition of SmackDown:

Best: CM Punk's tongue in cheek rant

When CM Punk addressed WWE fans for the first time in nearly a decade last week, everyone expected hell to break loose. His recent actions of taking shots at the stars he disliked is not something of uncommon nature to the Straight Edge Superstar.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, CM Punk referenced a list of stars, calling out Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Randy Orton and many more. He even took a subtle dig at the infamous AEW All In incident in 2023.

Punk even cited that his goal was to continue 'his story' and main event WrestleMania, subtly hinting at him going after Reigns. During his entrance for the show, the 45-year old teased going after Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Worst: Karrion Kross's losing streak continues

Earlier this year, Karrion Kross was engaged in a feud with Drew McIntyre which concluded at Crown Jewel last month. Kross was absent from WWE television since and competed against Bobby Lashley in the United States Championship Tournament this Friday.

His participation in the tournament was eagerly awaited by a few in the wrestling world hoping that his misfortune would come to an end. However, he lost to The All Mighty, failing to advance in the tournament. Over the past few months, the 38-year-old has often taken to social media to show how he has kept track of multiple WWE stars.

Best: Randy Orton teases a feud against Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

The Viper officially signed to SmackDown last week, making his quest for revenge against The Bloodline notably prominent. He came face to face with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso who attacked him before LA Knight ran out for a save.

This week on SmackDown, Orton and Knight teamed up against the brothers. During the match, Randy Orton and Solo Sikoa had a staredown, resulting in a potential long-term feud between the two given the latter's massive push by the company.

While Orton is fixated on going up against Roman Reigns, he definitely has made his presence known upon his WWE return.

