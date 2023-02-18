Welcome to the best and worst of SmackDown before the 2023 Elimination Chamber show. It took place in Montreal - the venue for the Chamber show, and it had a banger of a beginning with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler and a banger of an end with Sami Zayn ahead of the biggest match of his career.

So what were the ups and downs of SmackDown this week? Keep reading to find out!

#3. Best: The Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Viking Raiders match

6-time Champion Drew McIntyre looks like he's going to be tagging up with Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. The duo defeated The Viking Raiders this week on SmackDown, and this proved to be a great match with a great finish.

Although it is admittedly underwhelming for McIntyre at WrestleMania season, it seems like there is no spot for him in the singles front.

#2. Worst: Bray Wyatt's random plans for WrestleMania 39

Bray Wyatt taking out Hit Row on SmackDown was a big "best" for us, as was the appearance of Uncle Howdy. However, things took a random turn when Wyatt announced that he would be targeting the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar tomorrow night.

As you may remember, Wyatt vs. Lesnar was supposed to happen in 2016 at WrestleMania 32, but The Beast's opponent was changed to the hotter Dean Ambrose instead in a match that flopped.

We're not convinced that the match will go well at WrestleMania, and it just seems very random, with no build-up whatsoever.

#2. Best: Gunther with another banger on SmackDown

Gunther had another banger of an Intercontinental title defense. He faced and defeated Madcap Moss as expected, with his reign now almost guaranteed to reach close to 300 days.

Madcap Moss looked great in defeat as well, and The Ring General has been building a great reputation as the best in-ring performer on the main roster.

#1. Worst: The never-ending Rey Mysterio-Karrion Kross feud

Rey Mysterio spoke of his emotional mask exchange with Santos Escobar from SmackDown last week, only to be interrupted by Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross said that seeing Dominik's hatred towards his father makes him not want to have any children.

But the question is, why is this feud dragging on without much substance behind it?

#1. Best: The goosebumps-inducing main event segment with Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn was in literal tears as he returned to Montreal on SmackDown with his iconic "Worlds Collide" theme song.

It was one of the loudest ovations we have seen in recent WWE history, and although we don't expect Sami Zayn to win, the segment itself was absolutely perfect - with the right mix of intensity and emotion.

There was no better way to hype up the main event for tomorrow as an entire city will be rooting for the underdog Sami Zayn.

