Best and Worst of SmackDown: Face turn teased for current champion, Triple H's backstage solution makes legend look weak?

Welcome to this week's edition of the best and worst of SmackDown. It was yet another incredible episode under Triple H's creative regime, and the groundwork was laid for Crown Jewel in November.

While Roman Reigns wasn't present, his presence was felt in the brewing tensions of The Bloodline story, while Bray Wyatt made an impact and seemingly left us with more questions than answers.

Here are the ups and downs of a great episode of SmackDown:

#3. The incredible new layer to the brewing tension between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

For what felt like the first time, Jey Uso helped Sami Zayn pick up the win on SmackDown. In the opening match, the latter defeated Kofi Kingston thanks to an assist from Jey Uso - who was specifically instructed by Roman Reigns to do so.

However, he wasn't acknowledged for this, as Zayn didn't even realize that he was helped. Even Solo Sikao didn't see it, saying that he was "watching" Sami Zayn and not Jey. This left the latter perplexed. While he has been presented as the "hot-headed" brother - a stark contrast to the "cool" Jimmy Uso, he was in the right.

A face turn was teased by the tag team champion for the first time in a while, adding a new layer and twist to the Bloodline story.

#2. Worst: Triple H's decision on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio approached Triple H on SmackDown and said that he would quit WWE because of what he was facing with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day.

Triple H seemed shocked, but Mysterio said he wouldn't lay a finger on his son - the boy he had raised his whole life. Triple H took him aside to work on a solution. For starters, Rey Mysterio replaced Karrion Kross in the #1 contender's match for the Intercontinental Title (after Kross was taken out by Drew McIntyre earlier in the night).

Following this, he beat Ricochet, Solo Sikoa, and Sheamus to earn a title shot against Gunther. Michael Cole revealed that Mysterio had signed a new contract exclusive to SmackDown. It wasn't a good decision from Triple H, as it made Mysterio look weak, despite him picking up a big win.

#2. Best: The new edge to Liv Morgan's character

In a backstage interview, Liv Morgan assaulted Sonya Deville after the latter talked trash about her. It's clear that a feud is beginning, but what's more interesting is that Morgan has had an apparent character change for the first time since her main roster debut in 2017.

This is a much edgier Morgan, and we're looking forward to seeing how her character grows. It was a much-needed change.

#1. Worst: The Michael Cole-Wade Barrett chemistry

WWE @WWE @StuBennett is excited to be sharing the commentator’s desk with the man who called the majority of his WWE career and whom he considers the GOAT, @MichaelCole , and gives his thoughts on tonight's massive #ICTitle match. #SmackDown .@StuBennett is excited to be sharing the commentator’s desk with the man who called the majority of his WWE career and whom he considers the GOAT, @MichaelCole, and gives his thoughts on tonight's massive #ICTitle match. #SmackDown https://t.co/TpDFUUOTsT

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett are both good commentators. However, their equation didn't match that well on SmackDown last night.

It seemed like a downgrade from the incredible chemistry shared between Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. Hopefully, this improves with time, as Barrett is undoubtedly a far better option than Jimmy Smith.

#1. Best: Bray Wyatt leaving more questions than answers

Bray Wyatt closed the show on SmackDown, and it mesmerized fans beyond belief. It was a mix between reality and fiction, as he gave a heartfelt speech to fans, thanking them for their support and telling them they saved his life.

The tears felt real, and it seemed like he broke character when making his entrance. It was a genuine reaction from him, but it also played perfectly into his new character - one that will seemingly feature dual personalities.

Wyatt is one of them, and the other is something far more sinister. However, the fact that there are more questions than answers means that WWE got it right - they got fans hooked and wanting more.

Did you enjoy Friday Night SmackDown? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes