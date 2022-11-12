Best and Worst of SmackDown: Face turn teased for top champions, unexpected star earns a title shot (November 11, 2022)

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of SmackDown. It was a great episode, as we're just two weeks away from Survivor Series WarGames.

It's crazy to think that such a vital premium live event can have a build-up of just a few weeks. However, from the looks of things, we will have eventful episodes coming up to build a solid card on the RAW and SmackDown sides.

Let's jump right in and look at the ups and downs of SmackDown this week!

#3. Best: The incredible tag team title match

The New Day and The Usos put on yet another stellar match, with this being perhaps their most important bout yet. This win for The Usos meant they would soon surpass The New Day to become the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

What we loved about the opener on SmackDown wasn't just the match itself but that the two teams have such immense respect for each other. It even seemed like WWE was teasing a face turn for The Usos - even if it doesn't happen anytime soon.

#2. Worst: The build-up to Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

We're not against the idea of a Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi feud. Although it is a filler feud, this appears to be the biggest opportunity the latter has had as a singles star.

However, the six-pack match wasn't the smoothest, and the story of Rousey vs. Shotzi seemed to have begun abruptly.

With that said, we don't mind the direction, but the execution to build toward the feud this week on SmackDown was poor.

#2. Best: Roman Reigns' WarGames opponents

Are we about to see these two sides collide inside WarGames!?

#WWE #SmackDown ended with a BRAWL between The Bloodline & The Brawling Brutes + Drew McIntyre!Are we about to see these two sides collide inside WarGames!? #SmackDown ended with a BRAWL between The Bloodline & The Brawling Brutes + Drew McIntyre!Are we about to see these two sides collide inside WarGames!? 👀#WWE https://t.co/0chPM2KXGz

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline look set to take on the trio of The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre with one additional member at WarGames. Sheamus returned to seek revenge on The Bloodline for the (storyline) injury caused to him. However, the numbers game played in, meaning that Drew McIntyre had to come out to make the save.

While SmackDown went off the air two minutes early and abruptly, the story and the main event were great. The WarGames headliner looks like it will be an interesting affair. Who could the fifth member be?

#1. Worst: Hit Row and its utilization on SmackDown

Hit Row hasn't been in good form on SmackDown, and WWE is doing the stable no favors. They have essentially become the team that new groups beat down to make a name for themselves.

The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan returned this week to take Hit Row out. It was good to see the former Riott Squad member back, but anything involving Hit Row these days seems to have taken a nosedive.

#1. Best: Bray Wyatt's first feud being teased

LA Knight was cutting a promo before Bray Wyatt, of all people, interrupted him. It was the first major tease of a feud for the latter. Knight also seems to be the perfect opponent for him - an established 40-year-old star/19-year veteran in the wrestling business.

Wyatt's headbutt to him meant that his ruthless side was coming out soon. Perhaps Survivor Series could be where he has his return match. But how will things play out with the entire Uncle Howdy storyline? Many questions are still to be answered. Either way, this segment was a big positive on the show.

