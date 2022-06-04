Best and Worst of SmackDown: Popular babyface has character change, WWE misses out on dream title feud

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of SmackDown. It was the go-home episode to Hell in a Cell 2022. However, the premium live event is essentially RAW-exclusive at this point.

There was only one match from the blue brand announced for Hell in a Cell 2022, which is exactly how we will begin. Unfortunately, this week features more "worsts" than "bests," so let's get right into what happened on the show this week:

#2. Best: The rise of Madcap Moss on SmackDown

Moss returned dramatically with a new look and teased a character change. The goofiness of Madcap is long gone, and we won't be hearing lame jokes from him anymore.

A shoutout to Moss, who spent years in NXT and finally got a call-up in an odd spot, only to smash any expectations set for him. His popularity is evident, as is his potential.

We're glad that a No Holds Barred match between Moss and Corbin will occur at Hell in a Cell because we saw a hint of an edgy side of Moss that we've never seen before. This is precisely what he needs to take the next step in his career.

#3. Worst: Natalya as Ronda Rousey's next opponent

Natalya is the new #1 contender to Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship. It was an underwhelming decision, especially after WWE teased Rousey vs. Baszler on SmackDown not too long ago.

Natalya is a safe option because she is a former champion and has faced off with Rousey before. The respect between them is evident, but Natalya's role as a title contender now isn't as impressive or appealing as it's clear that her role is to be in a filler spot until Rousey gets into a bigger feud.

#1. Best: The tease of Riddle vs. Roman Reigns

Riddle's star power keeps increasing. This week on SmackDown, he teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to face The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Mid-match, Nakamura was taken out, with the story being that Riddle lost yet another tag team partner.

It's all building up to Riddle vs. Roman Reigns, presumably at Money in the Bank 2022. Sami Zayn will be the first to taste Riddle as an opponent as the former was responsible for hitting Reigns' music, which led to the distraction allowing The Usos to win.

#2. Worst: Dragging on The New Day vs. The Brawling Brutes

SmackDown opened with a New Day promo, as well as them introducing "Big D" Drew McIntyre, who would subsequently challenge Roman Reigns to a bout at Clash in the Castle three months from now.

The Brawling Brutes trio came out and wanted another piece of the New Day, resulting in a tag team match where they beat Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

The feud has gone on for months and doesn't present a strong enough story to warrant it being dragged on for this long.

#1. Worst: No build-up to Hell in a Cell on SmackDown

As we mentioned, there is just one match at Hell in a Cell from the blue brand's side of things. That's a bit odd, given that the blue brand is supposed to be the new flagship show of WWE.

Either way, it was one of the reasons why the blue brand has been much weaker since WrestleMania. There was no emphasis on building up to the premium live event. It seems as though WWE wants to focus on SmackDown-only feuds rather than having them spill over to another show.

