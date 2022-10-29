Welcome to this week's edition of the best and worst of SmackDown. While it wasn't the go-home show for Crown Jewel, it felt like it was because next week's show will be pre-taped. In terms of importance, the coming week may not have as much juice in it due to it being one day before Crown Jewel 2022.

SmackDown had its ups and downs, with an epic start and an interesting finish. It certainly wasn't the strongest episode, but it wasn't as bad as RAW this past week - which was by far the worst episode of the Triple H era.

So without further ado, let's get into the best and worst of the Blue brand this week:

#3. Best: Liv Morgan's big character change

Liv Morgan's edgy character continues to grow and the company is going all out with it. The character change has done her a big favor, especially considering that WWE has seemingly intentionally put her away from the SmackDown Women's title picture.

We look forward to the No DQ contest between her and Sonya Deville and hope that it becomes a complete squash match in the process of establishing Morgan's new character.

#2. Worst: Ronda Rousey's sloppy performance against Emma on SmackDown

Ronda Rousey held an open challenge for the SmackDown Women's title and it was answered by the returning Emma. She didn't get a great reaction, but we don't blame the fans as she wasn't handled well on the main roster.

The match was sloppy, to say the least. It was perhaps Rousey's worst match in nearly five years since her WWE debut, and even Emma tried, but the chemistry wasn't there.

It was a disappointing match, although we will say that the Shayna Baszler-Ronda Rousey alliance direction is interesting.

#2. Best: The Bloodline tensions and story

The tensions in the Bloodline came to a boil as miscommunication between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn cost the latter and Solo Sikoa their match against The Brawling Brutes.

As a result, Butch and Ridge Holland will get a title shot against The Usos at Crown Jewel 2022. Roman Reigns' appearance added a new element to things, and it seemed like Jey Uso's hot-headedness would result in his back being against the wall.

There seems to be a big swerve planned, and we're excited to see what happens and how things play out.

#1. Worst: Hit Row beating LDF

Hit Row has done little to nothing to create a buzz since their return to WWE. Unfortunately, this week, they faced and defeated Legado Del Fantasma while teaming alongside Shinsuke Nakamura.

Putting them over LDF was a bad decision and it's likely to come back and bite WWE. Hopefully, Legado Del Fantasma will get the win back and win the feud entirely.

#1. Best: Uncle Howdy and the Bray Wyatt story

Uncle Howdy's reveal on SmackDown was nothing short of fascinating. While Bray Wyatt came out and cut a promo and claimed to be his real self, the QR Code led us to an image with the word "liar" being written across a photo of Bray Wyatt.

The arena went black as we saw the first glimpse of Uncle Howdy, a potential faction member and/or alter ego of Wyatt. From the look of things, Uncle Howdy's character is based on Bray Wyatt's 62-year-old uncle, Barry Windham.

The resemblance seems uncanny and the tribute is certainly eerie. But we're excited to see the role that Howdy has going forward.

