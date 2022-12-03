It was an interesting episode of SmackDown this week. While it wasn't the strongest or best episode of the Triple H era, it certainly laid the groundwork for the final month of the WWE calendar year.

So what were the ups and downs of SmackDown this week? From a major story for The Bloodline (sans Roman Reigns) to an epic main event, this week was certainly interesting. Let's get right into it:

#3. Best: Shayna Baszler's push on SmackDown

Shayna Baszler defeated Emma this week in a decent match. Emma is also now a part of an interesting new storyline where she is seemingly struggling to find her way back into top competition - which is the best way to handle her return and the best way to get people to care about her.

As for Shayna Baszler, she is enjoying a quicker rise. Triple H seems to have taken the opportunity to push the 42-year-old star similarly to how he did in NXT. The only question is when it will lead to championship gold.

#2. Worst: How are fans expected to consider Ricochet a serious threat to Gunther?

Ricochet won the SmackDown World Cup and will face Gunther in two weeks. Given that Braun Strowman is being positioned as the next big challenger to Gunther, we find it somewhat laughable that Ricochet is being presented as a threat to the Intercontinental Champion.

That said, it should be a good match, and we're glad Ricochet won. But it's hard to think of anybody who believes that he will beat Gunther on December 16.

#2. Best: The main event of SmackDown was a great one

While we are admittedly not sold on Ricochet beating Gunther, don't let that take anything away from the main event of SmackDown. Ricochet defeated Santos Escobar in a fantastic World Cup final.

It was classic wrestling at its best, with big crowd pops when the referee ejected the other three members of Legado Del Fantasma. It had the right runtime and was worthy of a headlining spot.

#1. Worst: Damage CTRL constantly made to look bad

Damage CTRL came out this week on SmackDown, only for Liv Morgan to confront them. Morgan looked bad when she was getting beaten down, but Tegan Nox returned after a year to an underwhelming reaction.

It was nice to see Nox return, but Damage CTRL is constantly made to look bad. It's a shame because Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai are undoubtedly among the top 10 women's wrestlers in the world today.

It's a statement of how good Bayley is, given that they still get big reactions. However, they have been mishandled for months now.

#1. Best: Sheamus in yet another banger on SmackDown

Sheamus' resurgent run continued this week when he lost to Sami Zayn in a banger of a match. It was a good bit of storytelling, given that Jey Uso helped Zayn win.

Sheamus would later attack The Usos, announcing that he and Drew McIntyre would challenge for the tag team titles next week. While we're not fans of the two former world champions being sacrificed, we expect nothing short of a banger.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : 0 votes