Best and Worst WWE matches of this week (September 25, 2022) 

This has been a lukewarm week for WWE. While Monday's RAW was another feather in Triple H's cap, Friday's SmackDown failed to deliver for some fans.

The vast difference in the quality of both shows was evident, with RAW being the superior brand once again. WWE deserves a pat on the back for how it has been building several storylines on the apex brand.

On another note, Sami Zayn and The Bloodline have been one of the many positives on SmackDown. However, a few superstars/teams struggle to find their footing on the blue brand. Will that change in the coming weeks? Only time will tell.

For now, let's take a look at the best and worst matches of the week.

#5. Worst: Maximum Male Models vs. The New Day on WWE SmackDown

The New Day took on the Maximum Male Models on Friday's SmackDown. Given the caliber of both the teams, an action-packed bout was expected. However, the match failed to live up to its expectations.

The former Tag Team Champions made quick work of the MMM to earn an easy win. Following their loss, an irate Max Dupri walked out on his team.

Truth be told, it's sad to see the duo of mån.sôör and ma.çé being used as mere fillers on the blue brand. Given the duo's potential, it's high time WWE gave them a better gimmick.

#4. Best: The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Brawling Brutes took on The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on SmackDown. This was one of the major highlights of Friday's show.

The challengers proved their mettle as they went toe-to-toe against the current champions. However, the duo of Holland and Butch fell short, thanks to a distraction caused by Imperium.

The Usos delivered a double superkick followed by a devastating 1D on Butch to earn a hard-fought victory. Given how things unfolded, a multi-team tag match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship could be on the cards for Extreme Rules.

#3. Worst: Braun Strowman vs. Otis

Braun Strowman faced Otis on Friday's SmackDown in an underwhelming match. Both superstars got in some big moves early on before The Monster Among Men hit a running powerbomb on Otis for an easy win.

The bout lacked chemistry as both the superstars seemed to be going through the motions. While Chad Gable tried to help his teammate pull off an upset, Strowman surpassed the odds to decimate his opponent.

Truth be told, Strowman's booking since his return has left many scratching their heads. His recent stint has been a bit underwhelming, and it's high time WWE booked him into a meaningful feud before the former WWE Champion ran out of steam.

#2. Best: Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

Monday's RAW saw Kevin Owens clash against Austin Theory in what was arguably the best WWE match of the week. The duo put on a masterclass to spellbind the entire WWE Universe.

As expected, Owens put on another intense performance while Theory complimented him well throughout the match. The duo showed genuine chemistry as the match kept going back and forth.

In the end, Theory succumbed to a loss at the hands of The Prizefighter, thanks to a distraction caused by Johnny Gargano. All in all, the bout delivered on all fronts.

#1. Worst: Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez

This week's SmackDown saw Raquel Rodriguez take on Dakota Kai in singles action. While the former dominated the latter right from the beginning of the bout, distractions from Bayley and SKY changed the dynamics of the bout.

This led to Shotzi showing up to make the save. In the end, Raquel rolled her opponent to pick up a victory. While this bout had a lot of potential, it did not live up to fans' expectations. Constant distractions from Damage CTRL worsened the case.

On another note, Raquel showed a lot of promise upon making her main roster debut. However, the former NXT superstar is losing steam due to poor booking decisions. It's high time the creative team realized her true potential.

What was your favorite match of the week? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

