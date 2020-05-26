Best and worst of WWE RAW - Big push for an underrated star, Legendary WCW Champion appears

Drew McIntyre was great on this week's episode of RAW

Yeah, I actually liked RAW quite a great deal and have to say that It's been a great few days of wrestling, starting with SmackDown and followed up by the amazing AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view with the fantastic Stadium Stampede match. RAW was pretty great as well, and there were far more 'good' than 'bad' segments on this week's show.

What did I like about RAW and what are the aspects that I thought could have been done in a better way? Well, my 'Best and Worst of RAW' article should shed light in both cases, I guess.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know what you thought of this week's show and in fact, if you have a minute, be sure to even rate the show out of 10.

#1 Best: Angel Garza defeats Kevin Owens on RAW

We all knew that Angel Garza was one of the more underrated performers on RAW, but I am glad to see that the WWE think tank also sees the future in him. The fact that he pinned a former Universal Champion in Kevin Owens is a testament to the fact that the company really believes in him and that they see a lot of stock in the young man.

This week's episode of RAW just seemed like it was all about building up the future, and yes, I think they did a pretty commendable job in this regard. Andrade was already an established performer and so he put over Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens did the same for Garza, a man with a world of potential.

A WWE Superstar is only as strong as the opponents that he/she faces and in doing the right thing, both Andrade and Owens affected business in a very positive way indeed.