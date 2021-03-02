WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Huge heel turn not happening, Big mistake made with Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania?

This week's episode of RAW was certainly an interesting one. While the overall episode wasn't impressive, the central storyline featuring the WWE Championship was enough to keep fans hooked from the first minute.

We ended the show with a ground-breaking title change, but we will get to that later. There are only a few more episodes of RAW left until WrestleMania 37, and a lot of what will happen as we head towards the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Here are some of the best and worst bits of RAW this week.

#3 Best: Charlotte Flair's entire RAW appearance

There was a lot to like about Charlotte Flair on RAW this week. To nobody's surprise, she declared her interest in facing Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37.

This would make it the sixth year in a row that she is involved in a big title match at WrestleMania. However, there's a certain edge to her character now that we haven't necessarily seen before.

She acknowledged Asuka as the RAW Women's Champion and fully praised her for the work she's done on the red brand. While stating that she is a deserving Champion, Charlotte Flair didn't hide her intentions.

The fact that Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair already chose Sasha Banks as her WrestleMania opponent was more incentive for The Queen to make her declaration. But it was never going to be that easy.

Last year's RAW Women's title challenger, Shayna Baszler, appeared with Nia Jax, and she presented a hurdle for The Queen. Despite Jax's attempted interference, Flair managed to finish Baszler with the Natural Selection - taking one step closer to the RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania 37.

One thing is for sure - Charlotte Flair won't be the heel in this feud. She has made a tweak to her character and did nothing to make herself seem liked by anyone. Despite this, she maintained her role as a babyface, finally being able to draw the line. It was one of her best promos to date, and we're excited to see her evolve in this form.

We presume that RAW Women's Champion Asuka will be back next week to respond after having her tooth broken on the 22nd of February.