Best & Worst of WWE RAW: Shocking betrayal, Dirty Dom shines, CM Punk earns shot at WHC, Seth Rollins turns face?

What did we just witness? An already fantastic episode of Monday Night RAW concluded with one of the most shocking endings in series history, with The Vision turning on Seth Rollins following the main event of the night, leaving fans scratching their heads and wondering what is next, and was this a major pivot from initial plans?

In this article, we shall discuss the best and worst from this week's episode of WWE RAW, which marked the conclusion of a tremendous weekend in Perth, Australia.

Best: Bron Breakker attacks Seth Rollins on RAW; Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman jump onboard

There is a lot to unpack here. Following tensions within The Vision over the past few weeks due to Seth Rollins' mental state, tonight, it all came together. After Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel to win the Crown Jewel Championship, tonight was supposed to be a celebration. That is exactly what the pening segment was. But perhaps, it got a little too lovey-dovey. And we did see signs that Bron Breakker had something else on his mind.

Rollins reiterated that he doesn't need The Vision; but he did CHOOSE them. He was appreciative of them all in the opening segment, as well as in a backstage segment after Bronson Reed beat Jimmy Uso in singles action. Following the main event of the night, where CM Punk overcame LA Knight and Jey Uso to earn a World Heavyweight Title shot, The Vision came out to confront him, and Bron Breakker raced out to destroy Knight and Uso. Breakker then attacked Punk, and Reed joined in.

After the babyfaces were down and out and Seth Rollins celebrated, however, Bron Breakker speared the World Heavyweight Champion and left Paul Heyman shocked. Breakker asked Reed to pick a side, and Breakker responded with a Tsunami on Rollins. Breakker cornered Heyman next, who then raised their The Bronsons' hands, with Breakker holding the World Heavyweight Championship.

Given how slow-burn Triple H's booking is, this felt sudden, like it happened months before it was supposed to. It also flipped the future of Seth Rollins' character, CM Punk's title shot, this year's WarGames, and indeed the entire main event scene on RAW on its head and then some. Does the turn have anything to do with the fact that Rollins is indeed injured? His attire tonight and lack of physicality do point in that direction. We don't know. We know nothing.

The future of The Bloodline, the future of The Vision, the future of CM Punk; we know nothing! And when that happens in a way that still makes sense and yet leaves a ton of compelling characters and dynamics and even more questions; well, ladies and gentlemen, that is what professional wrestling does better than any art form on the planet.

Worst: Seth Rollins, RAW's centrepiece, is likely legitimately and seriously injured

The severity and nature of Seth Rollins' injury remain unclear, but it is very unlikely that the massive implosion of The Vision had originally been planned for tonight. WWE has most likely made a stunning pivot and altered the landscape of RAW's main event scene drastically. Still, as we saw with John Cena's heel turn, the greatest of moments can be looked at with bitter remembrance if the follow-up is disappointing, and most certainly if it is ill-planned and illogical.

Yes, Cena's heel turn was a conscious choice; this was one where the circumstances forced WWE's hand, but how we proceed from here on out remains to be seen. And of course, it is always heartbreaking for a wrestler to get injured, especially one who is at the top of their game and the centrepiece of WWE's flagship show. Rollins clearly won't be relinquishing the title, but with CM Punk crowned the official No. 1 Contender, WWE finds itself in a precarious situation from a storytelling perspective. What's next?

Best: Dominik Mysterio's growth as a performer

Dominik Mysterio defended his Intercontinental Championship against Penta in a fantastic match on RAW this week. Penta mounted some unique offense initially, but with fans really getting behind Dirty Dom, the champ took control and started showing off and then some. Mysterio has grown into an incredibly smooth and suave bell-to-bell wrestler, and with the crowd behind him, he's being allowed to show it off.

But it is not just the moves. It is how he gets from one to the next. His facials. His demeanor. His body language. Mysterio is somebody who is beginning to prove himself as not just a character that can draw insane amounts of heat, but someone who can work the crowd while also being able to work around their reactions in a way that makes his matches way more fun. His understanding of his character makes him wise beyond his years, and the way he has been lying, cheating, and stealing his way into successful title defenses is entertainment pro max.

Tonight, he utilised a distraction by Rusev to the utmost. When Rusev came out to settle his score with Penta, Mysterio grabbed both his titles from the timekeepers' area before dropping one of them. With the timekeeper distracted because of the AAA Mega Championship belt on the ground, Dominik stole the hammer used to ring the bell. He then dropped his Intercontinental Championship belt in the ring to distract the referee before wielding the hammer to Penta's knee, hiding it in his boot, hitting a 619 and Frog Splash armed (legged) with the hammer and getting the 1-2-3.

Best/Worst: The Bloodline Saga and Roman Reigns' absence on RAW

There is a lot that happened on tonight's Monday Night RAW surrounding Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and, of course, The Vision. But as The Bloodline Saga continues to play out, we are in for a dramatic ride, but one that will only feature Roman Reigns sporadically.

It is clear that The OTC1 will appear and disappear at various intervals, but with Seth Rollins' apparent injury and the new direction of The Vision, where does that leave The Usos? This is the downside of having all of your main characters intertwined with one another.

The biggest star in the company is a part-timer, the centrepiece of the brand is seemingly out injured, and that affects your storytelling and presentation capabilities in a way that is hard to fight out of. Jimmy and Jey by themselves can be compelling whilst interacting with other top stars, even with Reigns gone again, but there is just too much happening on RAW right now. How about that for a complaint!

