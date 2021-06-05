Best & Worst of SmackDown: Incredible match for Roman Reigns teased, Big mistake made in main-event storyline

SmackDown has been a great show for many weeks now, but this week was a mixed bag. There wasn't any storyline that made SmackDown unwatchable, but it wasn't without its faults.

Either way, the consistency and pacing of the show were on point, and it had a great start and a terrific ending. Here are the best and worst aspects of the show.

#3 Best: Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Mysterios on SmackDown

Roman Reigns opened SmackDown as usual and tried to get his cousins, The Usos, to acknowledge him. Jey had no trouble doing that, but Jimmy said he already acknowledged him while being choked out at Hell in a Cell 2020.

The continuity in the storyline is amazing. Roman Reigns demanded that The Usos bring the SmackDown Tag Team titles to him, stating that the whole family is watching. Naturally, he was furious when Jimmy Uso was pinned by Dominik Mysterio.

However, a replay showed that Jimmy had lifted his shoulders before the three-count, taking away the legitimacy from the result. Eventually, a rematch was booked for the main event, which ended in a disqualification after Roman Reigns attacked Dominik Mysterio.

Reigns brutalized the young superstar, with Jimmy Uso telling him that it was enough. The emotions and tension made it a great moment, and it achieved a few things at once.

It confirmed Jimmy Uso's resistance in pledging his allegiance to Roman Reigns while also teasing a big match for the Universal Champion against Dominik Mysterio. That match, however, should only happen a few years from now.

