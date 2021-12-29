In its history, WWE has probably had more Superstars from the southern states than any other part of the country. Texas has been a hotbed for WWE Superstars. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dusty Rhodes and the Undertaker hailing from the Longhorn State. Tennessee and Florida have also been states that have been home to many superstars such as Hulk Hogan and Jerry Lawler. For some of these superstars from southern states, incorporating their background into their characters became essential.

Cowboys have always been a fixture in American culture. Movies, television shows and books have all been made depicting the cowboy lifestyle. Generations of children grew up “playing cowboy” with their friends. WWE has capitalized on America’s fascination with cowboys to create some of the most iconic characters in the company’s history. These WWE Superstars that portrayed cowboys for the the fans were all tough, hard-nosed and typically brawlers. Some were embraced by WWE fans and others were despised.

With so many past WWE Superstars to choose from, it was difficult to narrow it down to just five. Some incorporated some of the cowboy characteristics and embraced their roots but did not fully commit to a cowboy gimmick. Still others, like the WWE’s tag team The Smoking Gunns, did not quite live up to the gimmick they were trying to portray.

Here now is the list of the 5 Greatest WWE Superstars with a “Cowboy” Gimmick.

#5. WWE’s bodyguard extraordinaire, Cowboy Bob Orton Jr.

Bob Orton Jr. came to WWE as a second generation superstar, following in the footsteps of Bob Orton Sr. His initial run with the company was that of a tough cowboy that was also technically sound in the ring. He was an instant heel with his gravelly voice and tough talk. Orton had some legendary matches with Bob Backlund and nearly stripped him of the title on several occasions. Orton would leave WWE in the early 1980s to have a successful run in the NWA.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Rowdy Roddy Piper with Cowboy Bob Orton,Mr.Fuji and Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart on a episode of Piper's Pit back in 1985 Rowdy Roddy Piper with Cowboy Bob Orton,Mr.Fuji and Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart on a episode of Piper's Pit back in 1985 https://t.co/QPi7TJQPfT

Orton returned to WWE in the mid 1980s as part of Vince McMahon’s recruitment of superstars from territories all over the country. Initially, Orton utilized Roddy Piper as his manager but then famously became the bodyguard for the host of Piper’s Pit. Orton, through his association with Piper, became one of the most famous Superstars in WWE. He was actively involved in the main event in the first WrestleMania. Orton had a major role in Piper’s corner in his famous boxing match with Mr.T at the second WrestleMania. However, he dropped out of the main event scene upon Piper’s absence after WrestleMania 2.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing "Adorable" Adrian Adonis,Cowboy Bob Orton and Magnificent Muraco attack Rowdy Roddy Piper and tear apart the Piper's Pit set back on September 16,1986 in Baltimore,Maryland. "Adorable" Adrian Adonis,Cowboy Bob Orton and Magnificent Muraco attack Rowdy Roddy Piper and tear apart the Piper's Pit set back on September 16,1986 in Baltimore,Maryland. https://t.co/ACQTYrK50f

Whether he was on his own or in the corner of Piper or then Adrian Adonis, Orton was always the tough-talking cowboy ready to back up his words. He is enshrined in WWE’s Hall of Fame for his outstanding career. He will also forever be known as being the father of a legendary third generation superstar, Randy Orton.

