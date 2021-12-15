5 Most Impactful WWE Managers of 2021

The first question that may come to mind is, why just five WWE managers? Quite simply, it is a numbers game. If this were at any point in 1980s or even into 1990s, there would be a plethora of good managers to choose from.

They could be ranked in any number of categories: work on the mic, work at ringside, putting over the talent, taking a bump. The debate would be widespread and arguments could be made depending on preference.

A good manager enhances the talent around him or her and makes upcoming matches seem of the utmost importance. Typically, a good manager also makes the audience hate them to the point that everyone wants to see that manager get their come-uppance. Bobby Heenan, perhaps the greatest manager of all-time, was not just "The Brain" but also "The Weasel" for his dastardly ways and ability to cause the advantage to shift to his wrestlers.

Wrestlemania 3, one of the greatest main events of all-time pitting Andre the Giant vs. Hulk Hogan, would not have been the same if Andre didn’t have Heenan as a mouthpiece. Heenan spoke for the Giant and made one of the most beloved faces of all-time a hated villain. That is the role of a good manager.

On today's WWE roster, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka...these are just a few names that could benefit from having a manager. Big John Studd was an awful worker on the mic but with Heenan speaking for him, he was despised and a huge threat to both Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan. Cesaro in the ring is second to none. He has a ton of amazing physical attributes that, if given the right manager, could be sold to the WWE Universe and could make him out to be the unstoppable force he should be. If only he had a manager!

In this listicle, let’s take a look at the Five most impactful managers in the WWE.

#5. Whoooooooooo!: Ric Flair

All I can hear is Ric Flair saying "whooooo"'after that slap.

The WWE had a potential managerial gold mine on their hands with Nature Boy Ric Flair. Flair is arguably the best mic worker in the history of pro wrestling. In early 2021, Flair was put together with Lacey Evans to serve as her manager. The pairing didn't last, however, as Evans stepped away due to pregnancy.

Soon Ric Flair departed the WWE and a golden opportunity was lost. Flair's skills on the mic could have helped countless wrestlers in WWE. Cesaro would have thrived under his tutelage. Flair could have even led a faction similar to the Four Horsemen and served in the JJ Dillon role.

WWE is prepared to have Lacey Evans return soon after her absence. Ric Flair remains a free agent. What a swerve it would be to have the Nature Boy come back along with Evans. The WWE could even offer up a mixed faction of male and female wrestlers led by Flair. Here's hoping that the WWE still has plans for Ric Flair, manager extradonaire.

Diamonds Are Forever, And So Is Ric Flair! WOOOOO!

