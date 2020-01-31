Beth Phoenix reacts to Randy Orton's attack on Edge on WWE RAW

Randy Orton's actions prompted a response from Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix has issued a response after Randy Orton viciously attacked her husband, Adam Copeland (aka Edge), on WWE RAW.

It looked as though a Rated-RKO reunion could be on the cards after Edge and Orton, who briefly joined forces in the 2020 Royal Rumble match, shared an emotional moment in the middle of the ring at the end of this week’s episode.

However, Orton then connected with an RKO before striking his former tag team partner across the back of his neck with a steel chair shot.

Two days after the segment, Phoenix told fellow NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo that Edge’s return was ruined by Orton, but she would not let it prevent her from fulfilling her commentary duties.

“Mauro, what should have been a celebration for my family was ruined by Randy Orton’s actions. I want to be by my husband’s side more than anything in the world, but Adam told me to come to work because we’re pros. That’s what we do. We show up.”

Edge vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36?

Almost nine years after he was forced to announce his retirement due to a neck injury, Edge confirmed during his promo on RAW that he is officially a WWE Superstar again.

Following the show-closing segment on RAW, all signs seem to suggest that the 11-time World Champion will face Randy Orton in a marquee match at WrestleMania 36.