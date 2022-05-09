Beth Phoenix reiterates a powerful message ahead of WrestleMania Backlash

Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix shared a cryptic message before Edge's match at WrestleMania Backlash.

At the Day 1 event in January, Phoenix returned to assist her husband, Edge, in his match against The Miz. Glamazon last appeared on WWE television at the Royal Rumble in January. Edge and Phoenix defeated The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match. Since WrestleMania, the Hall of Famer has been sharing cryptic tweets about Edge's drastic changes in his appearance and overall character.

Recently Phoenix took to Twitter to share a four-worded tweet.

"Every. Thing. Is. Fine." said the tweet.

Phoenix also shared updates that her husband's transformation surprised her in the beginning and she did not recognize who he had become. She even pleaded with the WWE Universe that there was still some good in him.

Beth Phoenix could potentially form an alliance with Judgement Day

Glamazon has voiced her concern about her husband's transition during his feud with AJ Styles.

The Hall of Famer recently teased a secret project that she was working on with the company. AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest on RAW this week, leading to him being banned from ringside during his re-match at WrestleMania Backlash. This has led fans to speculate that Phoenix could be the new member of Judgement Day.

Damian Priest lost his match against AJ Styles this past week on RAW, and is now banned from ringside for his fellow stablemate's match at WrestleMania Backlash. There were also rumors that Ciampa, Rhea Ripley, and even Alexa Bliss joining the faction. Would you like to see Beth Phoenix reunite with her husband in Judgement Day? Let us know in the comments sectionbelow.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Neda Ali