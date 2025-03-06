Bianca Belair after Elimination Chamber: What lies ahead after her win

Bianca Belair’s win at WWE Elimination Chamber has secured her spot at WrestleMania 41, and she will challenge for the Women's World Championship. However, her feat came with a price, as she witnessed her tag team partner Naomi get demolished by the returning Jade Cargill.

With the aforementioned victory and the events that unfolded during the six-woman match, the WWE Universe is musing on what is next for her while on her way to this year’s Show of Shows. With the number of plausible scenarios and angles that could transpire, here are four such possibilities:

#4. Bianca Belair could confront either Naomi or Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair’s Elimination Chamber win was bittersweet because of the incident involving Naomi and Jade Cargill, both of whom she considers friends.

She was present during this week’s RAW to witness the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, in which the latter captured the title. The EST mentioned during the post-show interview that she was heartbroken knowing that she formed a bond with the two superstars, adding she wanted answers.

Fans can expect a confrontation between them, though The EST highlighted that she is currently focused on WrestleMania 41.

#3. Revealing herself (or getting exposed) as Jade Cargill’s attacker and eventually turning heel?

Another theory is that Bianca Belair could be hiding a sinister side to the story of who attacked Jade Cargill.

While SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently revealed a clip of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leaving the scene where Jade Cargill was being loaded into the ambulance in November, some fans believe that something still feels off.

Fans and pundits were quick to point out Naomi and Belair’s reaction upon seeing Cargill making her way to the ring. The former was seen looking at the latter, whereas The EST was also seen taking off her coat as if she was getting ready for what was about to happen.

Further, it was also observed during both the post-show and backstage interviews that she declined to comment about what happened between Naomi and Cargill, as she is currently focused on the upcoming Show of Shows.

#2. Igniting a feud with newly crowned IYO SKY?

Reigning Women's World Champion IYO SKY [Image credits: wwe.com]

Just when everyone thought that an epic match between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair would finally happen at WrestleMania 41, IYO SKY shocked the WWE Universe after dethroning Ripley during the March 3 episode of Monday Night RAW. Now that it has been decided, expect sparks flying between these two superstars on their Road to WrestleMania 41.

The EST paid a visit on RAW this week to witness the match between SKY and Ripley as they fought with the Women’s World Championship on the line. If this scenario materializes, the Genius of the Sky might follow suit and go to SmackDown to confront Belair. Who knows what would happen next?

The question is, will SKY successfully defend her title come WrestleMania 41 or will Belair capture the gold and maintain her ‘Mania win streak?

#1. Address the situation with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on RAW [Image credits: wwe.com]

It sure was a heart-breaking moment for every Rhea Ripley fan when she lost her WWE Women’s World Championship. What upset Ripley aside from losing the title, was seeing Bianca Belair cheering for IYO SKY to win the bout.

Following the match, Ripley would reveal in an interview that she had always wanted to face Belair at WrestleMania and that they had discussed it on numerous occasions. It seems unlikely that the situation between the two stars is over and fans will be watching closely for her next move in the coming weeks.

