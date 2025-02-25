Bianca Belair to turn heel at WWE Elimination Chamber? Chances explored

Bianca Belair recently underwent a major loss ahead of her WWE Elimination Chamber match. From how things have gone before, there's a possibility this might affect her performance and personality at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Bianca Belair and Naomi have been feuding with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for a while now. Their hatred intensified when Nick Aldis showed footage of The Judgment Day duo walking away from Jade Cargill's scene of the attack on SmackDown, but nothing is confirmed yet. This week on RAW, the Women's Tag Team Champions changed hands and went to Liv and Raquel. After losing the title, The EST of WWE might unleash her anger at the Elimination Chamber.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions will participate in the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber. During the titular match, fans might see an unexpected scene where Belair attacks The Glow, which will lead to the reason for her partner's elimination. Bianca stabbing her partner in the back can solidify her heel turn and show that she will go through anything and anyone just to get the gold.

What did Bianca Belair say about a potential heel turn ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber?

The former RAW Women's Champion is one of the top stars in the company today, but it's hard to deny that some are finding her character stale as her last recorded heel run was in April 2020. From the looks of it, she is still open to turning into a villain in the future.

While speaking to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Bianca Belair said if she turns heel, it should be substantial and contain a bigger picture since she is still successful as a babyface, a difficult feat to achieve, which will make the character change much bigger. She also added that she would be a heel nobody would like.

"I never say never, but what I will say is that it would have to be something substantial and a bigger picture to it just because I feel like being a successful babyface, a babyface who is consistently able to keep their name at the top of the conversation, it very hard to get it. Once you get it, you don’t really want to let go of that. The longer you can hold on to that, if that heel turn happens, the bigger that heel turn will be. If that does happen, I want to be the heel that people would not like,"

It will be interesting to see what is next for Bianca Belair at WWE Elimination Chamber.

