Bianca Belair v. Sasha Banks should main event one of the WrestleMania 37 nights

After winning the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Bianca Belair came face to face with SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. While Belair did not make her decision, it is heavily implied that she will challenge Banks at WrestleMania 37. If this is the case, then Belair v. Banks should the main event on one of the two nights.

Aside from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks had arguably the best year out of anyone in the company. Not only did she reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Bayley for most of the year, but she also won the RAW (in controversial fashion) and SmackDown Women’s Championship and was heavily featured on both brands throughout the year. She was also named Wrestler of the Year by Sports Illustrated, as well as the top African American wrestler of the year known as “BW 500”. Banks is also getting attention outside of WWE, as she appears in the popular Mandalorian series for Disney. She will also serve as the honorary starter for this year's Daytona 500, which is an event typically viewed by over 10 million people each year.

Who wants to race? 🤑💙 https://t.co/skgk3jLKzq — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) February 6, 2021

On the other side, while Belair didn’t start 2020 off well, when she debuted on the WWE RAW brand and was barely used. She did end the year hot as she racked up wins and momentum on her way to her Royal Rumble victory. The video packages that WWE created for her along the way, which showcased her athleticism and charisma, were also a huge boost. So, combine the rising star in Belair with Banks’ 2020 and mainstream attention and you have a WrestleMania main event quality program.

With WrestleMania 37 once again being for two nights, a Belair-Banks main event is more feasible and makes more sense. Although not confirmed, it is safe to say that Roman Reigns v. Edge for the Universal Championship is the planned match and main event for one of the nights.

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship have no clear plan as of now. Unless a major star like Brock Lesnar or John Cena returns to challenge McIntyre, no match screams WrestleMania main event for that title. If built-up correctly, Belair v. Banks could easily fill that role. The Royal Rumble Match winners should always mainly event WrestleMania. Edge will most likely do that this year, so why not Belair?

WWE loves to make history and having two African American Women main eventing WrestleMania for the first time would add to that list. As mentioned earlier, Banks was ranked as the top African American wrestler for 2020 and Belair is a superstar in the making. Not only would Banks v. Belair be a historical WrestleMania main event, but it would also be a deserving main event as well.