Big championship match to be changed, joining top stable - 5 possible directions for Liv Morgan heading into WWE WrestleMania 39

Liv Morgan is a true WWE success story. She first began training at the Performance Center in October 2014 and went on to have her first match in 2015. Eight years later, Liv is one of the top stars in the women's division.

The Miracle Kid had an impressive 2022. She started the year challenging for the RAW Women's Championship and then went into WrestleMania 38 looking to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. While she came up short in both attempts, her stock rose within the company.

Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank and the SmackDown Women's Championship in July. Thus far in 2023, she went the distance in the Women's Royal Rumble and had an impressive showing at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Despite having an incredible year, Morgan doesn't have a clear path to The Grandest Stage of Them All. With just a handful of weeks before WrestleMania, what direction might her career take? Could a path help land her on the major event?

Below are five possible directions for Liv Morgan heading into WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. She could turn heel

Liv Morgan has a dark side

Liv Morgan has a very likable personality. Fans adore her so much that her loss to the vicious Rhea Ripley on the latest episode of SmackDown caused one young fan to sob, which was caught on camera.

Despite Morgan being a major fan favorite, she wasn't always so beloved. Liv debuted on the main roster as a heel in The Riott Squad and remained one for several years.

There's a chance that Liv will go back to being a villain in the coming weeks and beyond. She could feud with Charlotte Flair, Raquel Rodriguez, Tegan Nox, Emma, and other babyfaces on the brand, which would make for a new dynamic. Still, a turn may not be a good idea, given her popularity.

#4. Liv Morgan could be added to the Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley match at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is shaping up to be a big event. The Granddaddy of Them All is WWE's biggest show each year, but the two-night event from California may be the most special, potentially highest-grossing, and most viewed of all time.

One of the major matches announced for the event will see Rhea Ripley challenge Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. The two have had animosity for about three years, and this will be a major rematch following their title clash in 2020.

Despite the rematch being a dream bout for some, there's a chance that the match could change. Liv has been on the same level as The Eradicator since their record-breaking performance at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Their SmackDown bout was also an even contest. Could Morgan find a way into the WrestleMania title match?

#3. She could join The Judgment Day

Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is one of the most imposing factions in WWE. The group currently features four members, all of whom are former champions. The stars included are Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest.

The impressive stable may still be growing, however. During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Finn recently revealed that the group is "scheming" and hopes to expand. This could end up being Liv Morgan's direction going forward.

Morgan already has a history with two of the members. She teamed up with Finn last year to combat Judgment Day before he joined the crew. Liv also teamed up with Rhea Ripley for quite some time.

Despite their issues, The Miracle Kid could put aside her differences with The Nightmare and become the fifth member of the crew.

#2. Liv Morgan could start teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez full-time

Raquel Rodriguez has been successful in WWE. She found most of her success while on NXT, where she captured the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. Raquel has also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles once alongside Aliyah.

Liv and the powerful Raquel have teamed up recently. While the two showed no love lost for each other heading into major events in 2023, they managed to put their differences aside to team up together. Surprisingly, they were a formidable duo.

Given the obvious chemistry the two have, a more consistent run as a team could be on the horizon. Liv has spent a lot of time as a tag team competitor despite not yet winning tag gold, while Raquel has won two different tag team titles. The two may be championship material as a unit.

#1. She could move to WWE RAW

Stars of the RAW women's division

Liv Morgan was a member of the WWE RAW roster for quite some time before jumping to the blue brand following her SmackDown Women's Championship win last year. The move was a breath of fresh air, but the RAW women's division has since evolved.

Bianca Belair is still the face of the brand, with Rhea Ripley nipping at her heels. Bayley returned, Becky Lynch is now a babyface, and a slew of debuts, returns, and character changes have occurred since. The division is entirely different compared to a year ago.

Liv could return to RAW and feud with returning stars such as Mia Yim, former NXT stars such as Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Candice LeRae, or stars who underwent gimmick and persona changes such as Piper Niven and Nikki Cross.

The RAW women's division is stacked, and there are many exciting possibilities for Liv on the red brand.

