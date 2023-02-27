Big grudge match with former world champion, challenge current title holder- 5 potential matches for Solo Sikoa at WWE WrestleMania 39

What will Solo Sikoa do at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood? For now, that remains unclear. Many fans have been wondering what The Street Champion may do at The Show Of Shows, which will take place in California in just over a month's time.

Given his association with The Bloodline, a faction led by Roman Reigns, Solo could potentially end up ringside for a big match and not end up wrestling on the card. He is often the bodyguard for the group, running in to help them cheat or to make a save.

While that is possibly the case, Solo could also potentially compete at the epic two-night event. Given his quick rise to stardom, from NXT North American Champion to being part of the main event of Survivor Series WarGames, a big bout isn't out of the question.

There are a handful of obvious matches for WrestleMania. There are also a few compelling options that may be less obvious on the surface. What bouts could Solo potentially have at The Show Of Shows?

Below are five potential matches for Solo Sikoa at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. He could seek revenge on Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn is the most popular star in WWE today, with perhaps just Cody Rhodes fighting for the top spot. He's a former Intercontinental Champion who recently headlined Elimination Chamber 2023. He could be Solo's opponent at WrestleMania.

A story with Sami Zayn is an easy one to tell. Solo and Sami initially seemed to be linked at the hip upon Sikoa's main roster arrival. Unfortunately, Roman began keeping him closely guarded and whatever relationship that began to form between The Street Champion and Zayn quickly disappeared.

Solo has proven he'll hurt Sami if Roman requests it. This could be what leads to the two stars clashing at WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief could potentially put a 'hit' on Sami, with Solo being the hitman. Can Sikoa end Sami Zayn once and for all?

#4. Jimmy could call upon Solo to help defend the tag team titles

Jimmy Uso with Rey Mysterio

Jimmy Uso is a top star in WWE. Primarily known for being one half of The Usos, the twin is a current reigning Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champion. In fact, he and Jey are the longest reigning tag champs in the company's illustrious history.

Unfortunately, things are a bit rocky in The Bloodline, which puts the tag team belts in jeopardy. Jey Uso is no longer sure if he wants to remain with the group. While he's still loyal to his brother, something could happen where Jey either can't or won't show up for a big bout.

Solo Sikoa may be needed to fill in for Main Event Jey Uso, either for one match or permanently. This could mean that Jimmy Uso may call upon Solo to help defend the coveted tag team titles at WrestleMania. They could battle Zayn & Owens, Alpha Academy, Imperium, or some other tag team.

#3. He could challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion

Gunther is on top of the world. While he isn't the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he is in the second-best spot on Friday Night SmackDown as the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Just as Solo doesn't yet have a bout confirmed for The Show Of Shows, Gunther isn't currently booked for WrestleMania either. While many hope to see The Ring General and Drew McIntyre lock horns in California, there's a chance a different wrestler will step up instead.

Solo Sikoa could target the powerful Austrian and attempt to dethrone the reigning champion. The Bloodline already controls the WWE Title, Universal Championship, and both the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The group wanting to add another belt to their collection would make sense.

#2. Solo could clash with Kevin Owens to finish him off once and for all

GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa



WWE Smackdown

January 27, 2023 Kevin Owens vs Solo SikoaWWE SmackdownJanuary 27, 2023 https://t.co/HQx2QqQgUw

Kevin Owens is an extremely popular superstar. Not long after signing a new contract with WWE, Owens headlined WrestleMania 38, battling Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event of night one.

He's also been at war with The Bloodline on a fairly regular basis since the group formed. Things really heated up over the past six months, however, with Owens and Roman clashing at the 2023 Royal Rumble. While the savage beatdown from The Bloodline in the post-match could have been the end of their rivalry, Owens remains an issue.

The Prize Fighter made it clear on WWE RAW that he still intends to take the group down. Solo may be sent to finish the Kevin Owens problem and expel him from the company once and for all. If the two were to clash at WrestleMania, it could even potentially take place in a Street Fight or Last Man Standing Match.

#1. He could fight his older brother Jey Uso

Rohan @Rohan5640

Paul Heyman telling Jimmy that he's staying with Solo and that Jimmy has to settle things with Jey. That can be crazy. #SmackDown Paul Heyman telling Jimmy that he's staying with Solo and that Jimmy has to settle things with Jey. That can be crazy. #SmackDownhttps://t.co/DbnU4wspdD

Jey Uso is one of the greatest tag team wrestlers in WWE history. He's currently one half of the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jey has also managed to hold one of the titles for a record-breaking number of days.

Main Event Jey Uso seems less focused on tag team wrestling as of late, however. He has had issues with the way The Bloodline is being run and isn't sure if he wants to remain part of the group. Roman Reigns may react negatively to this and send Solo after Jey.

Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso could have a brother vs. brother match at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood. Whether the goal is to hurt Jey or simply knock sense into him, The Street Champion would certainly give his brother a run for his money.

