Big name to join Judgment Day, rumored Hall of Fame inductee - 5 WWE legends who could come out of retirement in 2023

WWE has an interesting relationship with its legendary figures. The promotion has somehow earned a reputation for both relying on and overly pushing names from the past at the expense of new stars, while also allegedly embarrassing and belittling legends.

Much of the negative reputation comes from the Vince McMahon regime. Fans seem to be much happier as a whole with how the company is presenting its legends these days. The top names from the past are treated with dignity but aren't burying younger stars either.

If anything, the big names from the past who have come out of retirement are enhancing the newer stars. Trish Stratus & Lita have come out of retirement and will work with IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. John Cena returned to presumably put Austin Theory over.

With big names from the past popping up, many fans are wondering who may be next. This article will dive into a handful of Hall of Famers and iconic wrestling personalities who could step into a WWE ring before 2023 comes to a close.

Below are five WWE legends who could come out of retirement in 2023.

#5. Fans are begging for The Rock to return

The Rock at WrestleMania

The Rock is an icon in WWE. The former multi-time world champion joined the company during the late stages of the New Generation Era and went on to rule the company during the Attitude Era.

The People's Champion was rumored to return to WWE for WrestleMania 39, but he never appeared on television. While various explanations have been theorized, there's no confirmation as to why he never showed up for an epic bout with Roman.

While The Rock hasn't been announced for WrestleMania yet, that doesn't guarantee that he won't appear. Steve Austin had an impromptu match at last year's show, although his appearance was promoted ahead of time, and The Rock could do the same thing.

#4. The Undertaker returned for an appearance on RAW is XXX

The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the most beloved and well-known superstars in WWE history. The veteran competed in World Wrestling Entertainment for around thirty years, fighting just about every top star who was part of the roster at any given time during that stretch.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared on RAW is XXX. The anniversary show featured numerous legends, with The American Badass being one of them. He had a memorable segment with Bray Wyatt & LA Knight.

The Deadman recently cast doubt on ever returning to the ring due to his age and condition, but there's no guarantee that he'll stay away. Given his appearance on RAW is XXX, The Undertaker clearly loves the business still. Imagine The Phenom joining Bray Wyatt's creepy parade of misfits or even wrestling LA Knight?

#3. D-Von Dudley could return to action away from the company

Niccolò @Makavelimademe A recent reunion photo of Bubba Ray Dudley, Spike Dudley & D-Von Dudley. A recent reunion photo of Bubba Ray Dudley, Spike Dudley & D-Von Dudley. https://t.co/GcOiDLrhoL

D-Von Dudley is one-half of arguably one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. The Dudley Boyz dominated World Wrestling Entertainment, Extreme Championship Wrestling, and even TNA Wrestling as a duo.

The tag team expert worked behind the scenes in WWE for many years, but recently parted ways with the promotion. While details are still scarce, he seemingly has a good relationship with the company despite leaving.

Dudley had major back surgery, but his hope is that he will be fit to return to the ring if his recovery goes well. While his return will likely be on the indie wrestling scene, he & Bubba Ray teaming up again could be exciting for fans.

#2. Stacy Keibler is rumored for the WWE Hall of Fame

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era WWE is “very close” to finalizing a deal to induct Stacy Keibler into the Hall of Fame class of 2023 (PWInsider) WWE is “very close” to finalizing a deal to induct Stacy Keibler into the Hall of Fame class of 2023 (PWInsider) https://t.co/SK5VQzK27N

Stacy Keibler is a former WWE Superstar. She got her start in World Championship Wrestling but later signed with World Wrestling Entertainment once her former company went out of business. Her last match was in 2005 and she left the company in 2006.

The long-legged superstar has been back in the news as of late. While her entry is yet to be confirmed, Stacy is rumored to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023. If she does, she'd be joining Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and Andy Kaufman.

Many female superstars have come back for at least a one-off or two, especially now that there's a yearly Women's Royal Rumble Match. Given Trish Stratus & Lita are wrestling at the next Premium Live Event, who's to say Stacy can't lace up her boots again?

#1. Mick Foley wants to join The Judgment Day

WWE Rumors and Updates @WWEHeadline



#WWEFacts WWE Fact #6: WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is a New York Times bestselling author and has written several memoirs and novels. WWE Fact #6: WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is a New York Times bestselling author and has written several memoirs and novels. #WWEFacts https://t.co/AbSVI1xZ5U

Mick Foley is a bonafide legend. He's competed under various personas including Mankind, Dude Love, & Cactus Jack. He's also a multi-time champion in WWE, even having won the WWF Championship on more than one occasion.

The Hardcore Legend recently released a spoof video asking to be recruited by The Judgment Day. While the video was played for laughs, Mick could potentially return for one more run by joining the devious faction.

Foley may not be in the physical condition to have a long-form singles match, but he could potentially have his weaknesses hidden in a six, eight, or even ten-person tag team match alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, & Rhea Ripley. This could allow Mick to ride off into the sunset after another big bout.

Poll : 0 votes