Big name to return in London and attack Seth Rollins? - 4 WWE stars who need to turn heel at Money in the Bank

Fans are extremely excited about WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Many contributing factors make the upcoming event so appealing to a wide variety of wrestling fans.

For starters, the Money in the Bank Ladder Match is an extremely popular concept. While it originally started as a one-off match at WrestleMania 21, it became a standalone Premium Live Event that thrills viewers nearly two decades later.

Beyond that, a few major stories are set to continue at the big show, the most notable being The Bloodline saga. There are also many surprises speculated to occur at the front, although fans can't quite know what rumors are accurate and which are simply wishful thinking.

One thing fans may end up seeing at the big event is a heel turn. Characters changing and evolving are always exciting, and a turn to the dark side can change the career trajectory of a superstar. Which wrestler may surprisingly turn heel in London, England? This article will examine a few possible choices.

#4. Butch either needs to turn or The Brawling Brutes need to turn on him

Butch is a highly underrated wrestler. He joined WWE through the United Kingdom Championship Tournament and then NXT UK. He won tag team gold on NXT before joining the main roster in 2022.

The talented star is currently a member of The Brawling Brutes. The faction also features the powerful Ridge Holland and former world champion Sheamus. The trio turned babyface last year due to organic reactions from the WWE Universe, making a villainous role awkward and unnecessary.

Still, Butch needs a change. Many fans are begging him to return to his Pete Dunne name and once again become The Bruiserweight many knew and loved. A heel turn could be what helps him reach that potential. Alternatively, Sheamus and Ridge could turn on Butch instead, leading to him channeling his old persona.

#3. Drew McIntyre needs to return to WWE programming and turn heel

Drew McIntyre is an absolute powerhouse. The former WWE Champion has found success all over, including on all three brands in the company. He's also made a splash in the United Kingdom, EVOLVE Wrestling, and IMPACT Wrestling.

The Scottish Psychopath has been missing in action for several months now. He last competed at WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Gunther and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match. Many hope to see the top star return to London.

If McIntyre does return to The O2 Arena, the roof will likely become unglued. Despite the excitement surrounding a potential return, the best move is for McIntyre to turn heel upon returning.

Fans will undoubtedly be hooked if he attacks Seth Rollins, turns heel, and becomes the top contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Who wouldn't want to see those two stars feud?

#2. Raquel Rodriguez could turn on Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez is not a superstar WWE's women's division should take lightly. She's a former NXT Women's Champion and has held tag team gold on both NXT and the main roster with several partners. Raquel has proven herself to be very capable.

The intimidating Texan has her hands in many fires as of late. She had a standoff with Rhea Ripley, which could turn into a rivalry in the future. She also had issues with Becky Lynch after The Man cost her a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Additionally, she's chasing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Liv Morgan.

The Miracle Kid and Raquel are challenging for the aforementioned tag team gold at Money in the Bank. If the pair fails to defeat Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Rodriguez may turn heel on Liv. They only lost the titles because of Morgan's injury so that Raquel may see herself as the star of the team. A feud could be interesting.

#1. Matt Riddle could finally snap

Matt Riddle is an extremely talented fighter. He was a mixed martial artist before joining the world of indie wrestling. This led him to NXT, where he captured the NXT Tag Team Titles and then WWE's main roster. He has since won the RAW Tag Team Titles and the WWE United States Championship.

The Original Bro hasn't had it easy. He was allegedly suspended for a drug test failure last year and was put on the shelf by Solo Sikoa. Since returning to the company, he's been dealing with Imperium, a faction that aims to make an example out of The Stallion. There's a general demeanor towards The Original Bro where some don't take him seriously.

Fans may finally see him snap if the mixed martial artist fails to defeat Gunther. He's been on the losing end of too many fights lately, and people aren't taking him seriously. A turn on somebody, perhaps even Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, could be what helps him finally shed his comedic reputation.

