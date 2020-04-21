Big Show as The Giant in WCW's Dungeon of Doom

Big Show has become one of WWE’s most recognisable and longest-tenured Superstars. But before he burst through the ring at St. Valentine’s Day Massacre 1999, Big Show was known as The Giant in WCW and had been a member of one of wrestling’s wackiest stables.

Big Show, as The Giant, made his WCW debut in 1995 and joined The Dungeon of Doom, where he feuded with Hulk Hogan and later the NWO.

Reflecting on his time in WCW, Big Show told Sportskeeda exclusively:

“The Dungeon of Doom was a lot of fun.We had a collection of Misfits that was led by Kevin Sullivan and we were slowly getting picked off by the NWO when they first came in and I was trying to tell everyone that, you know the old Ben Franklin Line, ‘if you don't hang together, we'll all hang separately.’”

The Giant would walk to the ring with no music, something that’s hard to imagine given Big Show’s iconic WWE theme.

“One of my fondest memories was, I didn't have ring music and I would ask, “How come I don't have entrance music or ring music?” Big Show explained.

“'You're a giant brother, you don't need ringing music,' that’s what they told me. Luckily WWE thought differently and now I have an iconic entrance song.”

Big Show made the jump to WWE at the height of the Monday Night Wars with WCW, joining Vince McMahon's stable, The Corporation.

Reflecting on his memorable debut, Big Show said:

“I think at the time with the Attitude Era and the Monday Night Wars, I think it was a very good surprise."

“Both companies were very competitive back then and it was just as impactful when Hall and Nash left WWE and came to WCW, that shocked the world. When Medusa left WWE and came with WCW that was another ‘oh wow,’ moment."

“And on the flip side when Chris Jericho went to WWE from WCW and then I went myself and stepped into the ring with Vince McMahon and Stone Cold."

“That's one thing that I really appreciate about WWE, they find a way to think outside of the box , from my St. Valentine’s Day Massacre appearance to breaking the ring with Brock Lesnar."

"Now you go to the Firefly Fun House, they're really good at thinking outside of the box and bringing something unique for the fans and for the era and for the time.”

Speaking about the Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and The Fiend at WrestleMania 36, Big Show praised it as “a stroke of genius.”

“I thought the Firefly Fun House match was a stroke of genius from the creative part of thinking outside of the box,” he said. It really took our fans on a different journey.”

“I thought it was great character development for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and I thought it was, you know very magnanimous of John Cena to do that to help elevate another talent.”