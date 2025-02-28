Big title change, Nick Aldis’ wife to show up, Tama Tonga’s brother to make WWE debut? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be the go-home edition of the blue brand ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025. Nick Aldis’ regime has already seen major developments for the Toronto PLE, but tonight's show will be the last chance to add more intrigue.

In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on SmackDown before the Elimination Chamber event.

#5. LA Knight can dethrone Shinsuke Nakamura and become the new US Champion

The King of Strong Style is set to defend his United States Championship against LA Knight on tonight's episode of SmackDown. However, since this is the final show before the Elimination Chamber event, stunners are expected. This raises the prospect of a major title change, with The Megastar potentially dethroning Shinsuke Nakamura and becoming the new champion.

LA Knight has already had an incredible reign as the United States Champion. Winning the title again would mean he enters WrestleMania 41 as the reigning US Champion. While a title change may not be very likely, it remains a possibility.

#4. Nick Aldis could ban Street Profits

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford showcased their dominance in the tag team division on last week's episode of SmackDown. The Street Profits also laid waste to their opponents, asserting their control.

However, this attack and destruction could lead to consequences, one of which may be Nick Aldis imposing a ban on the former tag team champions. This move would allow the National Treasure to assert his authority and maintain order on Friday nights.

#3. Mickie James might show up as Chelsea Green's mystery opponent

Chelsea Green is set to lock horns with a mystery opponent on tonight's SmackDown, which means a surprise star could also make an appearance. Because of this, it's possible that Mickie James might show up as Green's mystery opponent.

Mickie previously appeared in the company during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Her appearance on SmackDown would be even more exciting, especially if she shares a segment with her real-life husband, Nick Aldis.

#2. Brandi Rhodes could show up on SmackDown to warn Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes must make a decision regarding The Rock’s offer at Elimination Chamber 2025. Seth Rollins has already tried to convince The American Nightmare to decline the offer, but in response, Rhodes brought up The Visionary's previous actions with The Shield.

On SmackDown before Elimination Chamber, fans could even see Brandi Rhodes arrive to warn Cody about The Rock's proposal. The Undisputed WWE Champion has admitted how this decision could impact his family. This makes it even more fitting for his wife to step in and help him understand the gravity of the situation.

A segment like this could generate significant buzz among fans, further increasing anticipation for Cody and The Rock’s confrontation at Elimination Chamber.

#1. Hikuleo might finally debut and could destroy Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu accidentally struck Solo Sikoa with a superkick during last week's tag team match on SmackDown. Prior to this, multiple heated altercations had already taken place between the new Bloodline members, further heightening speculation about a possible faction breakup.

This also increases the likelihood of Hikuleo making his WWE debut on tonight's episode of the blue brand. It’s possible that Solo could introduce the former NJPW Strong Champion as his newest enforcer and initiate an attack on The Samoan Werewolf. With this move, Solo would replace Jacob with Hikuleo, reinforcing his authority as the leader of Bloodline 2.0.

Additionally, since the 34-year-old star is the brother of Tama Tonga, his inclusion in the Bloodline Saga seems like a logical move. Hikuleo has reportedly already signed with WWE, although his debut has yet to take place. A surprise appearance before the Elimination Chamber event could be the perfect stage for his highly anticipated arrival.

