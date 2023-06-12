Big twist planned with Damian Priest? WWE has potentially started work

WWE star Damian Priest has continuously proven his potential in the ring and also showcased his abilities as The Judgment Day member and a notable singles star. However, his rise to stardom may be coming soon.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, the Puerto Rican star challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. During the match, Damian Priest asked Finn Balor why he was at ringside. The Irishman looked visibly upset and confused about what he heard.

From the looks of it, WWE is planning a significant twist for Damian Priest soon by having him out of the heel faction. The seeds are already being planted for a future kick-out from the group. Additionally, one star that is being speculated to join the stable in the future is JD McDonagh. A recent tease has also suggested this to be a possibility in the future.

The Judgment Day comprises Priest, Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio. WWE Hall of Famer Edge founded the group but was removed after Finn's inclusion.

What does WWE potentially think of Damian Priest?

Priest joined The Judgment Day after WrestleMania 38

Although Priest's recent WWE World Heavyweight title match against Seth Rollins had many impressed, another bout made people realize his potential as a solo star. Interestingly, it happened in his own home country.

On WWE Backlash, the former United States Champion faced Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny in a Puerto Rican Street Fight match. The bout received much praise from fans and professionals alike.

According to PWInsider, Damian Priest's recent performance against The Visionary also had the same feedback. The site noted that there "was a lot of praise internally for Priest's work against Rollins in the headlining title match."

From the looks of it, the Stamford-based promotion is already testing out a potential solo run for the 40-year-old by placing him in the spotlight with some of the current top stars.

Recent reports point out that The Judgment Day may continue after Damian Priest is kicked out

Although it looks like WWE is already preparing for the heelish red brand faction to break up, fans may have to wait a while before it happens.

Despite the teased tension between Balor and Priest during the latter's World Heavyweight Championship match, BWE via Ringside News answered that the group is not breaking up.

What will happen to the RAW star and the rest of The Judgment Day members remains to be seen.

