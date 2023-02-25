"Bigger than Jay White" - WWE Universe reacts to 43-year-old star potentially joining Bray Wyatt's stable

Following last night's episode of SmackDown, WWE fans have questioned whether Bray Wyatt teased another addition to his potential stable during the latest Firefly Fun House.

In recent months, Bray Wyatt has attempted to recruit various individuals to follow him, with Alexa Bliss and the mysterious Uncle Howdy seemingly ready to do his bidding.

Last night, during another Firefly Fun House segment, a voiceover was heard.

Fans were of the opinion that the person sounded distinctly like former WWE star Eric Young, who has long been rumored to be returning to the company.

After the mysterious segment came to an end, WWE fans took to social media, questioning whether Eric Young will soon be joining forces with Wyatt.

Since making his WWE return last October, Bray Wyatt has only competed in one televised match, which saw him defeat the LA Knight in a unique pitch-black match at the Royal Rumble last January.

Former WWE writer on Bray Wyatt's current character

Despite the huge fanfare surrounding the former Universal Champion after he made his return last year, the hype surrounding Wyatt has fallen relatively flat.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE head writer Vince Russo explained why Wyatt may not be getting through to fans, compared to other supernatural performers like The Undertaker and Kane.

"A lot of people and fans didn't know that [The Undertaker was a locker room leader]. I can tell you, I didn't write The American Badass at all. I can tell you that the time I wrote for him, he had pretty good material - with Kane, Paul Bearer, and that whole story.

And to me bro, especially if you don't understand the Bray [Wyatt] story, that's what it needs. That's why Paul Bearer was so great. Because he could lay out 'Taker and Kane. He told the story these guys were playing. It's like you need something like that. (1:53-2:38) H/T (Sportskeeda)

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, Wyatt has seemingly set his sights on former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, after he called out the Almighty star a few weeks back on SmackDown.

