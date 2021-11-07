5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Big E came face to face with his next challenger on WWE RAW this week. However, it was Kevin Owens who challenged the WWE Champion for a match. KO nearly won thanks to interference by Seth Rollins. Will KO and Rollins get on the same page in the weeks to come?

Becky Lynch cheated once again to defeat Bianca Belair on RAW. Afterward, she had a face-off with Liv Morgan. Is Liv ready for a push into the RAW Women’s Championship scene?

WWE NXT saw Mandy Rose and Tommaso Ciampa show up after successful championship matches at Halloween Havoc. Who will the champions face for their titles next?

Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano in a tag team match. Are Johnny Wrestling’s hopes of getting an NXT North American Championship shot fading?

King Xavier defeated Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown and asked The Usos to kneel before him. Roman Reigns wasn’t a fan of the idea and smashed New Day to make a point. Who is the real King of SmackDown? Will Roman Reigns part with The Usos after their recent misfortunes?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Did Kevin Owens suggest that he is on his way out of WWE on RAW?

WWE Superstars have subtly mentioned AEW on a few occasions over the past couple of years. This week on RAW, Kevin Owens came out to confront WWE Champion Big E and Seth Rollins.

During his promo, KO mentioned that he will keep fighting for three more months or three more years. Here's what Owens said:

"When I tell people to keep fighting, it is not just a catchphrase. It is something that I believe with my heart and soul and every single week, it doesn't matter what happens to me, I will get back up, I will dust myself off, I will show up the next week and I will keep fighting. It might be for three more months or three more years, that doesn't matter. What matters is that every single time I am on RAW, you can believe that I will do everything I can to give the WWE Universe something to remember."

Many fans are aware of the fact that KO’s contract with WWE will be coming to an end soon. He could be on his way out as most of his friends have joined AEW. Did Owens suggest that he is on his way out of WWE by saying that he will keep fighting for three months?

Owens hasn’t had the best bookings in WWE over the past several months. Unless the creative team has a long-term plan for him, he could decide to jump ship soon.

Edited by Abhinav Singh