NXT has gone through two major changes over the last two years. It was first rebranded as "NXT 2.0" once Mr. McMahon and his confidantes took control of the brand.

Once he retired last summer, it switched back to the original foundation of the brand while maintaining some of the 2.0 aspects. A lot of the same stars were pushed but colors were toned down a bit and the matches were given more time to develop.

Some characters were changed, like Apollo Crews reverting to a regular face gimmick. The Grizzled Young Veterans joined the cult-like Schism and the former Reggie debuted under a mask as Scrypts.

While there have been some noticeable changes evident in the newer version of NXT, one thing that has stayed the same is the top stars. Bron Breakker is a two-time NXT Champion with his current reign lasting for nearly a year. Carmelo Hayes has rarely lost and has been a top star for the brand. Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin have been regularly featured.

With so many talented stars coming and going through the third brand, some won't necessarily win a title. Which performers will be the next ones to hoist championship gold? Here are our predictions for the next holder of each title in NXT.

#5. Fallon Henley and Kiana James might have a short reign

While the partnership between Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn is still in its infancy, the same can be said for the current champions, Fallon Henley and Kiana James.

The title swap was a bit unexpected. It also seems like the champions could implode at any time. That narrative was pushed even further on the latest episode of NXT as Henley still didn't trust that James' intentions were genuine.

Dawn and Fyre also attacked a solitary James after her singles match against Gigi Dolin. A lot has been put into the story behind both teams. However, the challengers at Stand & Deliver have more intrigue in their partnership than the relationship troubles of the champs.

Prediction: The ladies from Scotland will take the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship from the current champions.

#4. The Creeds will win the Tag Team titles again

Julius and Brutus might be moving on from Indus Sher.

Most of the tandems currently in the developmental brand have either held or challenged for the tag titles. The Creeds have already been champs. The Dyad, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, and Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen have already unsuccessfully challenged for the gold.

Indus Sher could win the titles due to rekindling their partnership. Whether they are the champs or not, however, the Creeds are the Roman Reigns of the NXT Tag Team division.

They are always pushed and have high-profile feuds. Brutus and Julius still aren't ready for the main roster, so they could defeat Gallus later this year.

Prediction: The Creeds win the tag team belts.

#3. The North American Championship provides intrigue

Lee has been putting on classics as North American Champion.

This is probably the toughest route to predict. Several stars could benefit from holding the title, like Tony D'Angelo, Grayson Waller, and JD McDonagh. Ilja Dragunov and Tyler Bate would also be good mid-tier champs due to anchoring the NXT UK brand.

With a five-person match at Stand & Deliver, there's a strong possibility of Wes Lee losing the title. He gets to pick his opponents but could regret that decision.

Dragon Lee just debuted for the brand and is a big free-agent signing. Whether it's at Stand & Deliver or in a singles match, he might win the title in one of his first matches.

Prediction: Dragon Lee debuts with a bang by becoming the new North American Champion.

#2. What's the fate of the NXT Women's title at Stand & Deliver?

Along with Toxic Attraction, Cora Jade was one of the first new faces to be pushed when the 2.0 version launched. She started as a face but morphed into a heel after turning on current Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

When Jade has been in action lately, she's either cheated to win or been quickly eliminated. This could be a misdirect like when a Money in the Bank winner loses more than they win after capturing the briefcase.

Perez and Jade will continue to cross paths throughout their WWE careers. Each woman has a win over the other, but the best way for Jade to ascend would be to take the title from her former friend. That could happen in the ladder match over WrestleMania weekend or in one-on-one competition.

Prediction: Cora Jade finally wins the NXT Women's title.

#1. Who will beat Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship?

Hayes will be hoisting a different title in the near future.

If there's one title that is ready to change hands, it has to be the NXT Championship. Bron Breakker has held the belt for almost a year and has been at the forefront of the brand since his debut.

He hasn't crossed paths yet with Carmelo Hayes, which is something they both mentioned during their latest showdown. Hayes has been heavily protected, only losing in matches where he wasn't pinned.

That was done for this match with Breakker. Whether he does it in clean fashion or with the usual help from Trick Williams, Hayes will take the title from Breakker.

Prediction: Carmelo Hayes walks out of Stand & Deliver as NXT Champion.

