WWE is currently on the Road to WrestleMania, and we are just days away from the final stop before The Show of Shows. The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is scheduled for this weekend in Perth, Australia. There is no PLE for March, as the company will continue to build for what is said to be the biggest 'Mania in history.

In terms of angles before and after The Shows of Shows, big reveals usually take place after a few months of build. The Fiend debuted after a few months of cryptic vignettes. The saga around who attacked Trick Williams lasted nearly five months.

There are many moving parts in WWE and NXT, so some things happen faster than others. Whether it's within the next few weeks or months, the company needs to answer the following six questions for their fans.

#6. When will Damian Priest cash in his case?

Damian Priest is Senor Money in the Bank.

Damian Priest has held the Money in the Bank case since last July. He has teased a cash-in on Seth Rollins several times but has rarely attempted the same with Roman Reigns due to his part-time schedule.

The briefcase was a device for Judgment Day tension early on, but it's been on the back burner once he and Finn Balor won tag team gold. With such an important time in WWE upcoming, how much longer will Priest hold onto his case?

Cashing in on a mid-card champion is a waste of the honor and a sign that bookers didn't have confidence in the contract winner. Priest needs to be successful after Austin Theory's unsuccessful attempt at the United States Championship last year.

He could try at WrestleMania or the RAW after it. Whenever it happens, it should be relatively close to The Show of Shows.

#5. Who is behind NXT Anonymous?

NXT Anonymous caught Trick and Carmelo talking about Trick's attack.

The NXT Anonymous social media account has been around for over a year. It has revealed private moments and others that eventually led to matches. The segments initially aimed to show female stars being attacked backstage.

Blair Davenport was revealed to be the attacker, but the NXT Anonymous account continues to air private moments between NXT stars. If Davenport was just a part of the proceedings, then who is the mastermind behind the account?

Was there a plan, or were officials waiting for the right star to be revealed as the culprit? Whatever the case may be, it's time for some answers since another mystery was started featuring cryptic Japanese proverbs.

#4. How will WWE get so many top stars on the card for WrestleMania 40?

How will Kevin Owens and Austin Theory fit into plans for WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania 39 had 15 official matches, but two were impromptu squashes of the Miz. WrestleMania 40 will likely then have 13 or 14 bouts on the card. Every championship should be defended, meaning eight title matches.

If WWE goes solely with singles contests, then many deserving stars may get left out. Battle royals have been used to work names in, but they weren't always a part of the card for WrestleMania.

How do stars like Jey Uso, LA Knight, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley fit in if they don't win big matches? What about Andrade, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax?

The easiest way would be to book at least two multi-person matches, just like they did last year with Showcase matches. This time, they could be for the WWE Women's or Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

The United States Championship or Intercontinental Title could also be defended against multiple opponents or in a ladder match.

#3. Why hasn't WWE split the tag titles?

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are in their second reigns as Undisputed Tag Team Champs.

The RAW and SmackDown Tag Team belts have been unified as one championship for two years. However, the strange thing is both physical sets of titles have still been carried around by the champions.

With so many new championships introduced last year, what's the plan for the Undisputed Tag Titles? Both RAW and SmackDown now have enough teams to each carry a set of belts.

Splitting the titles would certainly help newer teams like Pretty Deadly, Creed Brothers, LWO, AOP, and others. If WWE did split the titles, crowning a new set of champions would be an easy way to get multiple teams on the card for WrestleMania

#2. When will Jade Cargill make her singles debut?

Jade Cargill has been hovering around her singles debut in WWE for a few months. She has mainly appeared on screen in backstage segments. Cargill did compete in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, making it to the final three.

With so much hype around her, when will fans see her regularly compete? Since WWE has rolled out the red carpet for Cargill, WrestleMania seems like the place for her first singles contest.

We'll know more as we get closer to April, but she will likely be in a singles match with someone like Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, or Nia Jax. Those stars would also have to be willing to put Cargill over.

#1. What's the logical date for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns?

The WWE Universe has gone through a litany of emotions regarding The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes. Most fans and analysts thought WrestleMania 40 would be the stage for Reigns/Rhodes 2. However, plans seemingly changed when The Great One returned to SmackDown earlier this month.

He would later factor into Cody's decision after he won the Rumble. It was polarizing as some fans loved to see The Rock tease his match with The Tribal Chief. For others, it was another case of a part-time star superseding a full-timer.

Rhodes officially challenged Reigns for WrestleMania 40 at the Kickoff Press Event in Las Vegas. Hopefully, he'll finish his story and dethrone Reigns. That will free The Head of the Table up for a future clash with The Rock, but when?

The showdown doesn't need to involve a title, as the family dynamics are enough to sell the contest. Due to the magnitude, the dream match could be at SummerSlam, but more likely WrestleMania 41.