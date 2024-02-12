Triple H sends message after major WWE WrestleMania XL teaser drops

WWE released the official teaser trailer for WrestleMania XL tonight and the buzz surrounding the show has increased in a major way.

The official 30-second teaser trailer for The Grandest Show of Them All was released just as NFL's Super Bowl 58 hit the air for viewers. WWE is receiving even bigger praise for the upgraded production quality that fans noticed with tonight's trailer. However, the big news is that the trailer seemed to tease a tag team match with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns, perhaps for Night 1. The WWE Universe exploded with various reactions to the trending topic.

Triple H took to X to hype The Show of Shows after the trailer premiere. He made a bold promise for WrestleMania XL.

"We’re taking #WrestleMania XL to a whole new level. Are you ready?," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The 40th annual WrestleMania event is scheduled for two nights - Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network, now with an updated start time.

WWE legend predicts major departures in the near future

WWE was sold to Endeavor last September for the merger with UFC to form TKO, and within one year, Vince McMahon is no longer working for the company that he built into a sports entertainment juggernaut.

McMahon is done with the company due to sexual misconduct allegations, but other McMahon family members are gone and likely won't be back. Triple H is still the Chief Content Officer, but former Attitude Era head writer Vince Russo believes The Game and everyone else from the old regime will be fired.

Speaking on The Brand, Russo believed Triple H and all McMahon era associates will be gone from the company within one year of McMahon's exit as Endeavor could be taking the company in a totally different direction.

"I'm gonna make a bold prediction right here. By the end of this year, bro, by the end of this year, anybody who was part of the Vince McMahon regime is going to be gone, bro. Gone. All the old horses. They are all going to be gone. I'm talking about all of them, bro. I'm talking about [Bruce] Prichard. I'm talking about [Michael] Hayes, bro. I'm talking about maybe Shawn Michaels, that I'll tell you why a maybe. And, bro, I'm telling you Triple H. They are all going to be whipped clean within a year. And the main reason being, bro, because Endeavor is gonna go in a different direction," he said. [From 11:01 - 12:10]

Triple H has been a constant in WWE since making his in-ring debut in April 1995. He signed with the company that January following his WCW departure. The Game married Stephanie McMahon on October 25, 2003 after dating for a few years. They have three kids together. Triple H has officially worked a corporate role since at least 2010, and led the creation of WWE NXT since that same period.

Do you think Triple H will be with the company in two years? What is your bold prediction for WWE in five years? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE