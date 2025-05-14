  • home icon
Bloodline member to confront John Cena on WWE SmackDown for his actions after Backlash? Exploring the possibility

By Subhasish Deb
Modified May 14, 2025 08:27 GMT
John Cena is in the last year of his WWE career (Images via WWE.com)

John Cena defeated Randy Orton at Backlash in a blockbuster match to cap off the last chapter of their iconic rivalry. While that match undeniably stole the show, what happened after the spectacle also became a talking point. During the post-show press conference, Cena put R-Truth through a table when the latter made some insensitive comments.

Although the Undisputed WWE Champion is currently not advertised for the upcoming episode of SmackDown, he could show up unannounced. If he does, Jimmy Uso could confront The Cenation Leader for what the latter did to R-Truth. The Bloodline member shares a good bond with the former Intercontinental Champion, so he could step up for his best friend.

Big Jim could question John Cena about how he could do something like that to R-Truth, the very man who has been worshipping Cena like an idol. The 39-year-old could lambast the WWE legend for his actions and show him a reflection of the man the 17-time world champion had become lately. Jimmy Uso has always been the first guy to step up against injustice, which was evident in The Bloodline saga as well.

So, he could question John Cena's morality and ethics for laying his hands on a veteran like R-Truth. Just when things start to get heated, The Cenation Leader may hit him with an Attitude Adjustment, leaving the latter lying on the mat. With a look of disdain on his face, Cena could walk away backstage.

The possibility of this happening remains strong. However, it all depends on whether the Undisputed WWE Champion shows up on SmackDown this week.

All this is speculation at this point, and none of the angles have been confirmed.

R-Truth to face John Cena in a match at Saturday Night's Main Event?

WWE is set to host Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, and John Cena is advertised for the show. Now that his feud with Randy Orton has seemingly come to an end, The Franchise Player is currently not involved in any storyline. So what could Cena do at the spectacle?

There is a high chance that R-Truth could face the Undisputed WWE Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event. The company could build a good storyline from what happened between the two during the post-show press conference at Backlash. The progression to that angle could lead to their much-awaited match.

While this match may not have any rich rivalry or saga behind it, it could simply be a fun match for the fans where an exuberant R-Truth will face his 'childhood hero,' John Cena. The Franchise Player is currently not advertised for any episode of RAW or SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event.

So, it is a clear indication that Cena would not be involved in any big match at the NBC spectacle, leaving room for only R-Truth to be his opponent. However, it remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative has in store.

