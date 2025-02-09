Bloodline member to be fired, Former AEW star returning, Judgment Day betrayal? - 5 ways WWE can make the Road to WrestleMania 41 exciting

WrestleMania 41 is expected to be bigger than ever. WWE officially kicked off the Road to 'Mania with a grand Royal Rumble, where Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair won the traditional over-the-top-rope matches.

Last year's WrestleMania was no less than a cinematic spectacle. With Cody winning the Undisputed WWE Championship, the company ushered in a new era. This year, fans are wondering if Rhodes will drop the title and whether there will be Yeet Mania at the Allegiant Stadium.

With nearly eight weeks to go for The Show of Shows, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H can present a few twists and turns to build hype around the event. That said, here are five ways the creative team can make the Road to WrestleMania 41 more exciting:

#5 The Rock returns as The Final Boss before WrestleMania 41

The Rock is currently not slated to perform at WrestleMania 41. He was rumored to headline the grand event against the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, but the company has seemingly dropped the storyline.

What if The Rock returns at Elimination Chamber in his Final Boss avatar and challenges Cody Rhodes for a match at WrestleMania? Last year, when he turned heel, The Great One had several memorable segments with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Although he teased a babyface turn on RAW's Netflix debut this year, The Rock can still turn the tables if he returns as a villain. Even if he doesn't wrestle, he can affect the outcome of a high-stakes match to make the show more exciting.

#4 Solo Sikoa gets fired from The Bloodline

A magnificent twist that WWE can introduce in The Bloodline storyline is Solo Sikoa's babyface turn. The Street Champion of the Island has never been a face on WWE's main roster. Having played a heel for the last two years, he seemingly needs a new babyface character to connect with the audience.

Solo Sikoa might be fired from The Bloodline by Jacob Fatu and the Tongans to set up a match at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen if WWE is planning a babyface turn for Sikoa to lay the foundation for his potential bout against The Samoan Werewolf.

#3 CM Punk wins the Elimination Chamber match

CM Punk's ultimate dream to headline a WrestleMania in his career is still not over. Although he lost the Men's Royal Rumble recently, The Second City Saint has one more chance left this year.

Punk has qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. If he wins in Canada, the RAW Superstar can go on to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. A grand victory for Punk at WrestleMania 41 will no doubt be an emotional experience for wrestling fans.

#2 Aleister Black returns to WWE

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black's (aka Malakai Black) potential comeback will be another exciting twist ahead of WrestleMania 41. The 39-year-old is rumored to have departed AEW and is expected to make his return to the Stamford-based promotion at some point.

Black competed in WWE from 2017 to 2021 before being released. In AEW, he formed a stable called the House of Black and found much success. If the former NXT Champion returns to the global juggernaut, he can feud with Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy) of The Wyatt Sicks. Let's see if Black actually shows up on WWE TV before WrestleMania this year.

#1 Dominik Mysterio betrays Finn Balor

Dominik Mysterio betraying his longtime friend Finn Balor would be a thrilling twist before WrestleMania 41. In fact, many expect 'Dirty' Dom to walk out of The Judgment Day any day and feud with Balor.

The Judgment Day will likely move to SmackDown, and we might witness a few stars exit the faction. A babyface Dominik going up against Finn Balor would be a must-watch contest at WrestleMania. The two have been cold towards each other in the past few months, and they also had a rough exchange on RAW this week. It remains to be seen if and when Dominik betrays The Prince.

