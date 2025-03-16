Bloodline member to get punished for nearly going off script on WWE SmackDown this week? Exploring the potential

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was broadcast live from the Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain. However, the show had its shortcomings, one of which was a superstar going off-script. Solo Sikoa came out with his Bloodline 2.0 mates, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, to confront Jimmy Uso and the United States Champion, LA Knight.

The Street Champ was overwhelmed with emotions and went off-script by dropping an f-bomb on live TV. WWE quickly edited the segment, as it was meant to be broadcast on the USA Network. Solo's actions may face repercussions, and he could be punished for going off the script. The Bloodline leader could face a fine from the company. While wrestlers have gone off-script before, there are instances where superstars have been fined for not adhering to the script.

Solo and Jimmy had a heated exchange, with the latter calling his younger brother as the biggest disgrace in the family. He mentioned that he had made a mistake by trusting him and also took swipes at him for losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns.

Later, Bloodline 2.0 had a tag team encounter with Jimmy Uso, LA Knight, and Braun Strowman, with Jimmy and his team emerging victorious. However, Jacob Fatu ended the segment by laying a brutal attack on Strowman.

Jimmy Uso could clash with Solo Sikoa at WWE WrestleMania 41

The war of words between Solo and Jimmy could lead to a bigger clash at WWE WrestleMania 41. Last year, Jimmy squared off against Jey Uso in a losing effort. This year, as a face, he might get into a match against Solo.

Earlier, it was speculated that Jacob Fatu might turn on Solo leading to the former NXT North American Champion's babyface run. A few weeks ago, Fatu even had a heated exchange with Solo. However, the angle wasn't pushed any further, and things have likely settled between the two.

Jacob Fatu, on the other hand, can clash with Braun Strowman for the second time at WrestleMania 41. The two previously fought at Saturday Night's Main Event, but the match ended in disqualification, with Strowman declared the winner. With Fatu once again attacking Strowman on WWE SmackDown, the two can have another big clash at 'Mania this year.

