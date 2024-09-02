Bloodline member to jump over to WWE RAW under Solo Sikoa's orders and challenge top champion? Analyzing the chances

WWE RAW tonight will continue the number one Contenders Tournament for the Intercontinental Championship. So far, Jey Uso and Pete Dunne have advanced to the second round of the tournament.

Currently, Main Event Jey is the top pick to win the tournament and challenge Bron Breakker for the championship. However, there is also a floating speculation that Uso will soon join Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown against The Bloodline. Keeping that in mind, he wouldn't be able to win a championship that is represented on WWE RAW.

To tackle this, WWE could book another superstar to come from WWE SmackDown to the red show and challenge Breakker even before the tournament is over. Solo Sikoa could order Jacob Fatu to hop over to WWE RAW and challenge Breakker for the title. Given Fatu's dominance in the ring, he would successfully dethrone the Intercontinental Champion.

Jey Uso might win the tournament, but he would have to face Jacob Fatu instead of Bron Breakker. Unfortunately, The Bloodline could interfere in the match, and Main Event Jey would be defeated. Finally, Uso could decide to end Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline and reunite with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso.

Once they reunite and form the babyface version of The Bloodline, WWE could build toward the highly anticipated Civil War at Survivor Series.

Two matches have been announced for the #1 Contenders Tournament for tonight's WWE RAW

As mentioned above, Jey Uso defeated Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston in the first round of the tournament last week. On the other hand, Pete Dunne defeated The Miz and Xavier Woods. Tonight, WWE has announced two matches for the same:

Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser Dominik Mysterio vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee

Bronson Reed and Dominik Mysterio could be the winners of their respective matches.

Apart from that, the WWE Universe could expect to see The Terror Twins, The Judgment Day, and CM Punk, tonight on Monday Night RAW.

