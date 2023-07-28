Bloodline member to be kicked out? 3 things Roman Reigns can do on WWE SmackDown tonight

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown tonight. The leader of The Bloodline is expected to be involved in some sort of segment with Jey Uso. The two are set to collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam.

The match was announced during a segment featuring Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa last week on SmackDown. It left Reigns with no choice but to put his title and his chiefdom on the line against his cousin.

With that in mind, here’s what the Tribal Chief could do on the blue brand tonight.

#1. Involve the Anoa'i family elders

Roman Reigns was shocked when he found out that Jey had been in contact with the Samoan elders. He even told Paul Heyman that Jey shouldn’t be talking to the elders as only the Tribal Chief is supposed to have a connection to them.

The undisputed champion could involve the elders in order to gain an advantage heading into the next premium live event. He could even trick Rikishi into showing up on SmackDown tonight to 'fix' The Bloodline.

#2. Explains the rules of Tribal Combat

The entire Bloodline storyline has borrowed concepts from the rich Samoan culture. Even the segments and matches involving the group have traces of their culture ingrained in them. 'Tribal Combat' just happens to be the latest in this regard.

It is possible Roman Reigns could delve into the history of the highly-anticipated match stipulation tonight on SmackDown. WWE haven’t fully explained the concept and implications of this rare match type. Fans might get new details as they pertain to the concept on SmackDown tonight.

#3. Confront Solo Sikoa for his actions

WWE has been teasing some dissension between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns for a little while now. Apparently, the Enforcer of The Bloodline is the only person that can seemingly concern the Tribal Chief. Tonight’s episode of the blue brand could witness another interesting turn of events.

Roman Reigns might confront Solo Sikoa on SmackDown this week for failing to honor his commitment to Tribal Combat. The Street Champion would’ve taken out Jey last week if it wasn’t for the Tribal Chief, who wanted no physical confrontation with his cousin before SummerSlam 2023.

The potential confrontation might force Reigns to bar Solo from ringside for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Jey Uso at the Biggest Party of the Summer or worse, kick him out of the group. We’ll have to wait to see if that happens on the show tonight.

WWE SmackDown takes place live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Let us know your predictions for the show in the comments section below!

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023