Bloodline’s Worst Enemy Should Be the One to End Solo Sikoa’s WWE US Title Reign

Solo Sikoa defended his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu at WWE SummerSlam in a Steel Cage Match. While the match started off fairly, with the fans enjoying every bit of the action, the numbers game again got involved, with the MFT members getting into action. This led to Solo Sikoa defeating Fatu yet again to retain the title and continue his reign as champion.

With another victory against Fatu, WWE could probably move on from this incredible rivalry before fans start getting bored. The United States Championship picture needs fresher faces, and having Fatu go at it once again may not be a good decision. With the SmackDown roster filled with some of the most incredible in-ring performers, a potential new challenger would be an exciting change.

Consider the blue brand roster, and the potential feuds available for Solo Sikoa, one of the most brutal Bloodline enemies, could come back into the picture and become a nightmare for the champion. Drew McIntyre has been a thorn in the faction's path to glory and has managed to make headlines every time he has engaged in a feud with the faction.

The Scottish Warrior is known for his brutal style, and a potential face turn to challenge Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship would undoubtedly be a treat to watch. McIntyre teamed up with Logan Paul at SummerSlam to face Jelly Roll and Randy Orton in an incredible tag team match, where he ended up with a victory.

Following the win, McIntyre would look to go for some gold, and the United States Title would be the best option at this point. Considering his recent run, WWE could finally give him the push he deserves and let him defeat Sikoa for the United States Championship. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the star next.

While interesting, this remains speculation for now.

Drew McIntyre blamed Solo Sikoa for a massive loss in his WWE career

During McIntyre’s feud with Roman Reigns around Clash at the Castle 2022, The Scottish Warrior was at the top of his game. McIntye nearly won the world title from Reigns before Solo Sikoa made his debut and cost him the opportunity.

In an interview with The Indian Express last year, McIntyre put all the blame on Sikoa for his loss against Reigns.

"Looking into the last Clash of the Castle, it was perfect. It was in Wales, it was in the UK where I'm from, and it was perfect until it wasn't perfect when Solo Sikoa debuted to cost me the title and ruin that moment, and this time we get a redo. We get a redo not just in Wales, not just in the UK, but specifically in Scotland, where I'm from, where I never imagined it would be a big state WWE PLE with myself in the main event for the world titles," McIntyre said.

This could be used as a foundation for a massive feud between Sikoa and McIntyre, which could further lead to a match. The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

