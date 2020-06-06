WWE News: Bobby Lashley states he was never 'The Chosen One' like Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Backlash

Bobby Lashley believes he and McIntyre brings the best out of each other

Bobby Lashley recently spoke to Metro's Alistair McGeorge about the similarities and differences between his story and that of current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. As he gets ready to wrestle in his first WWE Championship match in 13 years, he believes that he always had to fight for his dreams... unlike Drew McIntyre, he says.

Drew McIntyre, during his first run in the WWE, was famously introduced as 'The Chosen One' by Vince McMahon himself. Lashley believes that he had to fight for more than a decade to find his way back to the top, while McIntyre never had to.

"I’m in kind of a different boat that he is. I was here for a long time, but I wasn’t the chosen one – I was never the chosen one. I had to scrape and claw to get up here. I think the history we have, it’s gonna be kinda like butting heads. We kinda rolled in the same path, but one of us was granted a position, the other person had to work his ass off to get there."

Although Bobby Lashley was never 'The Chosen One', he believes there are similarities between his and McIntyre's path, which includes getting released by WWE, getting their mojo back at Impact Wrestling, and finding their way to the top after a return to WWE.

Lashley believes that he and McIntyre bringsout the best out of each other, which is the result of being a part of the same promotions in the Indy scene and in Impact Wrestling.

"Drew brings out something in me, and I bring out something in him that not everybody can bring out. It turns rough, it turns into a fight! I think the time away gave us the opportunity to find ourselves a little bit more.Time in Impact, time in some of the indy promotions we both worked – we had an opportunity to explore. And it made us appreciate it!"

At WWE Backlash, Bobby Lashley, who seems to be a new man under a new manager in MVP, will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship on Sunday, July 14th at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.